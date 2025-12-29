Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya React To Viral Videos From AP Dhillon's Concert: 'False Narratives, Paid PR Won't Shake Us'

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have addressed the controversy surrounding their viral video from AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert. The clip showed Tara performing with the singer on stage and sharing a friendly hug and a kiss on the cheek. However, it was her boyfriend Veer's reaction that quickly went viral online. Fans speculated that Veer appeared ‘uncomfortable' with the interaction as he watched from the audience.

Now, Tara and Veer have broken their silence on the videos circulating across social media. Sharing a video from the concert on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you, Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here's to more music and memories together. P.S - False narratives, ‘clever editing' and paid PR campaigns by folks won't and don't shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always win. So the joke's on the bullies.”

Veer Pahariya also chimed in to clarify that the viral reaction video did not capture the full context. He commented, "Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song, not even Thodi Si Daru. Jokers.”

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating in 2025. Speculation around their relationship started early in the year when they were spotted spending time together and going on private outings. In March, the couple made a joint appearance as showstoppers at a fashion event. They eventually went public with their relationship during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

In an interview with Travel + Leisure India, Veer spoke about his relationship with Tara Sutaria. The actor said, "I love that we have embraced our affection and love since our first date and have never shied away from expressing how we feel wherever we are."

The couple also spoke about when they felt their connection was built. Veer shared, "It was probably our first date night, where I played the piano, and she sang until the sun came out." Tara added, "Sticking by each other through thick and thin as if we have known each other our whole lives."

