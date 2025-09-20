NDTV Yuva 2025: Javed Akhtar And Armaan Malik Discuss If AI Is A Threat To Creativity

At the NDTV Yuva 2025 Conclave session titled "The Voice of the Generation", singer Armaan Malik was joined by veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar for a thought-provoking conversation with Rahul Kanwal, Editor-in-Chief and CEO of NDTV.

The discussion explored how Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the creative landscape of music and whether it poses a challenge to human artistry.

Responding to the question, Javed Akhtar said with his signature wit, "I must say that if there is a choice between AI and natural stupidity, then I would choose AI. But having said that, AI is still crawling, it is in its humble beginnings. We cannot imagine what will happen after five or ten years, but at the moment, AI is no threat to creativity. It can write letters for you, maybe to the municipal corporation if you have a complaint, or help you draft an official note. But as far as creativity is concerned, that's a different matter. I will never say never, it might happen one day. Thankfully, I have escaped from that time."

He went on to explain why AI cannot yet match the human mind in art. "The problem with AI is that it hasn't had a traumatic childhood. AI's mother didn't die when it was young. AI's girlfriend didn't leave it for another boy. AI has no subconscious, no deeply hurt memories or failed affairs. Creativity doesn't run only on logic, it also comes from pain, heartbreak, and experiences that no machine has."

Armaan Malik echoed the sentiment, acknowledging AI as a tool but not a replacement for musicians. "AI is a tool to help us, musicians. You can give it an input like 'I want a sad song,' and it will generate something. But only a human can bring emotions to the table," he said.

The singer also called for urgent legal safeguards around the use of artists' voices in the AI era. "Today, there's no legislation when it comes to copyright of voices, whether it's Kishore da or contemporary artists. AI-generated covers in different people's voices are easily available in reels and social media content. I feel a strong layer of legislation needs to come into play," he added.

The session underscored that while AI is fast evolving, the essence of music continues to lie in the human experience.