Sajid Khan Undergoes Surgery After Accident On Film Set, Farah Khan Shares Health Update

Filmmaker Sajid Khan has been recovering after sustaining an injury on the sets of a film in Mumbai over the weekend. The director reportedly fractured his foot during a shoot on Saturday and was taken in for surgery the following day.

His sister, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, has now confirmed that the procedure was successful.

Injured During Shoot For Ekta Kapoor Production

The incident occurred while Sajid Khan was filming for a project backed by Ekta Kapoor in Mumbai. According to Hindustan Times, the director suffered a fracture in his foot during the shoot, prompting immediate medical attention. He underwent surgery on Sunday, following which Farah Khan reassured well-wishers about his condition, saying, "The surgery is done, he is absolutely fine now."

Gearing Up For A Comeback After Long Hiatus

Sajid Khan has been preparing for a return to direction after a significant break, with his last film, Humshakals, released in 2014. He first made his mark as a director with Darna Zaroori Hai in 2005, a horror anthology that featured stars such as Amitabh Bachchan and Arjun Rampal.

He went on to gain mainstream recognition with the comedy Heyy Babyy in 2007, followed by the commercially successful Housefull (2010) and Housefull 2 (2012). The director is currently said to be in discussions for a new project that will mark his comeback to the director's chair.

ALSO READ: Why Farah Khan Started Making YouTube Videos After Career Slump: 'It's Bloody Expensive'