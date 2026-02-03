Farah Khan's Cook Dilip Repeatedly Interrupts Shabana Azmi In Latest Vlog, Internet Says 'You Will Lose Your Audience'

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan's latest vlog did not sit well with many viewers, this time over the presence of her cook, Dilip. The latest vlog featured veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi at their home in Khandala.

About Farah Khan's Latest Vlog

While the video offered a glimpse into the couple's picturesque property and their conversations, a section of the audience felt that Dilip's repeated jokes distracted from the guests.

During the video, as Farah Khan and Shabana Azmi sat down to talk, Dilip stepped into the frame and exclaimed, "Irshad, irshad!" Farah responded playfully, asking him to return to the kitchen.





Shortly after, when Shabana Azmi began talking about the massive trees inside the property, said to be around 150 years old, Dilip interrupted again with a joke, remarking that the trees were older than Farah Khan herself.

Several viewers took to the comments section to express their displeasure, stating that the interruptions broke the flow of the conversation and took attention away from the guests. Some described Dilip's behaviour as excessive and unnecessary during moments when the guests were speaking.

One wrote, "In today's video Dilip was very irritating....by doing this you will loose your audience," while another commented, "Shabana mam was trying to explain about the 100 year old tree and you made Dilip to interrupt, I don't like this at all.." Other comments read, "Yarr mam dilip ko scenes kam kro bohot interrupt kr raha h please audience ki sun lo," "Guest ke liye video dekhane ata he nhi ki dilip ki bachkane harkte dekhne..," "Farahji please dont use Dilip in every scene...this time literally i had to forward the video...your channel is great but please let your guest speak as this constant interruptions is making me loose interest...Wanted to see more of Shabana ji"





Farah Khan launched her YouTube channel in 2024, initially sharing casual cooking videos from her home. Over time, the light-hearted banter between Farah and Dilip became popular, turning her cook into a familiar face and an internet personality.



