From Sleeping On Footpath To 'Sukoon': Inside Javed Akhtar's Luxury Farmhouse In Khandala

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi recently offered a rare glimpse into their Khandala retreat, Sukoon, as they welcomed filmmaker Farah Khan for a house tour on her vlog.

A Retreat Away From The City

Javed Akhtar's "Sukoon" house is surrounded by dense greenery and tall trees. The expansive garden is dotted with white marble statues and has a fountain at its centre.

The house opens into a large foyer with a high wooden roof, creating a simple, old-style bungalow feel. Meanwhile, the vintage furniture and understated decor define the interiors.

Farah Khan further takes viewers into the couple's drawing room, which houses several artefacts collected by Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar during their travels across the world.

Large windows and doors connect the room to the outdoors, allowing natural light to fill the space. Farah also shows the couple's gigantic wooden dining table, which gives the home an earthy aesthetic.

The Lush Green Backyard

The tour also includes the backyard, which features a simple wooden table and two benches made directly from tree trunks.

The open space holds special meaning for the family, as it was the venue for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding.

Finally, their kitchen features a wooden worktop with metal pots and bowls.

Shabana Azmi shared that they purchased the property around 15 years ago after being drawn to a 150-year-old tree on the land. She recalled that while she wanted to build a modest weekend home, Javed Akhtar envisioned a much grander bungalow, leading to frequent disagreements.

During the conversation, Farah Khan also brought up Javed Akhtar's early years in Mumbai, when he would sleep on footpaths and go without food for days. Reflecting on his present life, Javed says that luxury still feels unreal at times.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar have been married for over 41 years. They tied the knot on December 9, 1984

