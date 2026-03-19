Vidyut Jammwal Shares 1 Simple Fitness Tip For 9-To-6 Officegoers Who Struggle To Exercise

Vidyut Jammwal, known for his intense fitness and martial arts skills, has shared a simple yet powerful mantra to stay fit for office workers. The actor emphasised consistency over complicated workouts. He stated that adopting this straightforward approach can help anyone maintain strength, stamina and even lose weight.

In an interaction with Fit and Famous on TataPlay Fitness, Vidyut said, "I work out when I get time. When I don't get time, I don't even feel guilty about it. But people who go to work, people who have a regimented life, say 9-6 job, those people need to keep a target that they will lose 5 kilos in the month, whether they have to walk 10 kms a day or 1 km."

He added, "Make a timetable as per your needs and follow it, whatever happens. If you have decided to walk 1 km in the morning, then walk. If you can do that, then you will never be unfit."

Is Walking Enough To Stay Fit In The Long Run

Walking is an excellent foundation for long-term health. It has many benefits, including cardiovascular, weight management, and improved mobility.

However, for comprehensive fitness, walking alone is generally insufficient. It should be supplemented with strength training and flexibility exercises. Relying solely on walking leaves gaps in your fitness that become more critical as you age.

How To Ensure Long-Term Fitness

To ensure long-term fitness, you must transition from just moving to a balanced routine that addresses the specific ways the body declines with age. Add intensity to your simple walking routine by adding some challenges. You can start with brisk walking and then incorporate hills or use a weighted vest.

Make sure to perform resistance exercises at least twice a week to build muscle. Incorporating yoga or stretching in your routine is also a great way to ensure long-term fitness.