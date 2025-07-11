Why A Karnal Man's Indian Restaurant In London Is Javed Akhtar And Shabana Azmi's Favourite

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar had a wonderful gastronomical experience at Colonel Saab - an artistically decorated restaurant in London, UK, offering an exquisite Indian fine dining experience. On Thursday, the official Instagram handle of Colonel Saab shared a series of pictures on their feed, featuring the iconic Bollywood couple.

Dining at Colonel Saab is both a visual and culinary delight, making it a one-of-a-kind experience. The interior preserves the charm of Indian heritage, featuring art and antiques - each piece handpicked by the founder, Roop Partap Choudhary's family during their travels across India. These details evoke memories of the homeland, even in London, often making the restaurant a favorite not only among those who miss India abroad but also among various Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities.

Colonel Saab

The Holborn outlet houses a stunning temple door from South India, while a silver door from a temple in Gujarat adds charm to the staircase. The Trafalgar Square location, on the other hand, greets customers with a glowing canopy of chandeliers from Firozabad in the main dining room.

The A Là Carte menu offers a diverse range of flavourful dishes from the entire subcontinent, including Colonel Saab's Butter Chicken, Sunday Lamb Curry, Paneer Pakeezah and Falahari Curry Kofta, to name a few. An immersive chai experience dating back to colonial times is another joyful experience here. In the dessert section, Rose Gulab Jamun and Rasmalai Milk Cakes, among others, are likely to take you on a sweet journey beyond compare.

About The Founders

Roop Partap Choudhary, the founder of Colonel Saab, is a second-generation hotelier heading the Noormahal, a luxury palace hotel in Karnal and the Executive Director of Jewel Group of Hotels. He walked in the footsteps of his father, Colonel Manbeer Choudhary, who made the first 4-Star Hotel, Hotel Jewel's, followed by a 5-Star Luxury Deluxe Noor Mahal Palace hotel at Karnal, Delhi NCR.

The family's deep appreciation for art and antiques reflects through his thoughtfully curated decor at Noormahal Palace and Colonel Saab. A professional in the hospitality industry, he has been associated with some of India's most prestigious names, including ITC Maurya, Kingdom of Dreams, and Galaxy Hotel. He has also served as a judge for the prestigious Start-up Awards in the National Series UK.

The hotelier conceptualised Colonel Saab as an ode to his father, who enjoyed a decorated career as an Indian Army officer for 25 years, and his supportive mother.

Colonel Saab has secured a spot among the top 10 Indian restaurants in London.