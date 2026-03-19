Nalpamaradi Tailam: Why A 3,000-Year-Old Ayurvedic Skin-Brightening Oil From Kerala Is Going Viral

Skincare has become an essential part of our daily self-care routine. Tired of quick fixes, people are now turning toward natural remedies that nourish the skin from within.

Amid this shift, traditional Ayurvedic remedies are making a strong comeback in the market. One such product grabbing attention is Nalpamaradi Tailam. This herbal oil is quickly going viral for its skin-brightening and healing properties.

Why Is Nalpamaradi Tailam Going Viral

Nalpamaradi Tailam (or Thailam) is a traditional Ayurvedic medicated oil originating from Kerala, India. It is rooted in Kerala's profound Ayurvedic tradition, specifically designed to treat skin conditions, improve complexion, and remove sun tan, often utilizing a base of coconut oil (Kera Tailam) or sesame oil.

Nalpamaradi Tailam is an amalgamation of two major skincare trends right now - natural beauty and traditional wellness. With the growing shift toward Ayurvedic and plant-based solutions, people feel safer using natural products.

Another reason for its popularity is its visible results. Many users have shared their before-and-after transformations on social media. They claim that the oil helps with tan removal, improves skin texture, and gives a natural glow over time.

The idea of rediscovering age-old Ayurvedic secrets seems to be attracting the new generation to the product. Something that has been trusted for generations is now being backed by positive responses from influencers and skincare enthusiasts.

What Is It Made Of?

At its core, Nalpamaradi Tailam is made of four Ficus tree barks, including banyan, peepal, cluster fig, and Indian fig. They are known for their skin-healing and brightening properties. The oil is usually prepared using sesame or coconut oil as a base. It also contains turmeric, vetiver, amla, and other herbs that help rejuvenate the skin.

The Origins Of Nalpamaradi Tailam

Nalpamaradi Tailam, which dates back over 3,000 years in India, is believed to have originated in Kerala. The name itself comes from “nalpamaram,” meaning a combination of four sacred ficus tree barks that have long been used in traditional medicine for their healing and skin-enhancing properties.

Earlier, Nalpamaradi Tailam was used for post-burn wound care and skin inflammations. Midwives also used a diluted version of the oil for neonatal massage to keep babies' skin soft in the humid climate. During the World Wars, women in Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu revived traditional Nalpamaradi Tailam formulations and stored them in coconut leaf baskets.

This wartime revival cemented its place as a household staple. Over the years, the formula has been passed down through Ayurvedic texts and family traditions and has become part of modern skincare routines.