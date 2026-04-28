How Preity Zinta Keeps Her Skin Glowing At 51: 'No Smoking Or Alcohol, Drink Lots Of Water'

In 2004, Veer-Zaara hit theatres, and the movie showed the lead characters with grey hair, saggy skin, and frail physiques after a 22-year leap. In reality, Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan have aged like fine wine.

Zinta, a 51-year-old actor and mother of two children, exudes glowing skin. Fans often wonder what her diet and skincare routine look like. A fan could not hold herself back and requested the producer to share skincare tips.

Preity Zinta Shares Her 'Game-Changing' Skincare Routine

How could Zinta not respond to a fan's request? Replying to the X user, the actor shared that her skincare routine is as minimal as it gets. She does not use any fancy products or ones loaded with harsh chemicals. She tries to keep it as natural as possible.

Sunscreen, clean products, no retinol or harsh products & less make up so your skin can breathe. Diet/ Gym / Sleep and less stress are game changers. Smoking n alcohol and inflammatory foods ages your skin the most so avoid them. Drink lots of water , be happy and work out.… — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 27, 2026

"Sunscreen, clean products, no retinol or harsh products, and less makeup so your skin can breathe," read her response. While many influencers and dermatologists credit retinol as a long-term must-have in a skincare routine for stimulating collagen production, the Veer-Zaara star avoids it completely.

But skincare is not just about what you apply to your face. As experts say, your skin is a reflection of your lifestyle, which includes what you eat, your sleep cycle, and your workout routine. In her response, Zinta referred to diet, gym, sleep, and managing stress as "game changers". In fact, dermatologists on Instagram and in clinics would also agree with her.

Next comes what she avoids. There are a few things that are considered bad not just for your skin but for overall well-being. Zinta shared that smoking, alcohol, and inflammatory foods lead to the ageing of the skin. She suggested her fan avoid them.

But one of the key factors that helps the skin appear smooth and supple is hydration. Zinta shared that she drinks a lot of water, stays happy, and works out. "Stick to the basics and be consistent - results will follow in skincare and in life," the actor concluded with a piece of advice.

Social Media Reactions

Reacting to her post, a fan shared a clip of Hrithik Roshan from Koi... Mil Gaya. The caption read, " Skin like yours is magic."

Skin like yours is magic pic.twitter.com/4P0TBf99pF — Abhay Chaudhary 🇮🇳 (@SarcasmSevak) April 27, 2026

Another shared a picture of Patrick Star from SpongeBob SquarePants taking notes. The caption read, "Okay ma'am, as you say."

Okay mam as you say pic.twitter.com/mwfbpi52Ou — Vishal (@_j_vishal) April 27, 2026

Replying to Zinta, a fan also requested her to share her diet plan.

Ma'am please share your diet plan ♥️♥️♥️ — Divyanshu Singh (@DivyanshuS17328) April 27, 2026

A fourth person was shocked to know that Zinta does not use retinol and has never had Botox done. "No, seriously," the caption read.

Retinol? Botox ? No seriously — bulla (@Dm231297) April 27, 2026

Preity Zinta's IPL team, Punjab Kings, will have a face-off today with Rajasthan Royals at 7:30 pm. Don't forget to cheer for your favourite team.