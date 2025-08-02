Preity Zinta's Workout Motto And Weight Loss Tips To Stay Fit At 50

Preity Zinta maintains an active workout routine. Even at 50, she is proving that age is just a number for her. The actress often inspires fans to follow a healthy lifestyle through her disciplined wellness regimen.

Not long ago, the Bollywood star dropped a video on Instagram where she was seen sweating it out at a gym facility. Wearing an all-black athleisure and ber hair pulled back in a neat ponytail, Preity Zinta powered through a series of exercises under the guidance of her coach Yasmin Karachiwala.

Her physical activity was a mix of sorts including crunches, squats, lunges, stretches and pulldowns among others; despite a few strain lines on her face, Preity executed the workout with unmatched grit and determination, showcasing remarkable strength and balance.

She captioned the post, "It does not matter how long and how much you train over the years… One needs to keep changing it up so you can push your body further and harder. Here I am trying a new workout for a new project I am working on with the one & only Yasmin Karachiwala. Hope I can inspire some of you to go to the gym now.”

Now, let's take a look at the benefits of the workout set and why you should also incorporate them in your daily life.

Dumbbell and Sumo Squats

These two types of squats target the glutes, quads, and hamstrings and engage the core for stability and flexibility.

Side lunges

Side lunges build strength around the thighs, hips and glutes while also enhancing your balance. This exercise is also helpful in preventing injuries.

Cable Curls

Cable curls put extra stress on your biceps throughout the exercise. Over time they build muscle endurance, allowing better control and form.

Scrunches and Planks

Scrunches are a saviour if you are looking to shed weight and achieve toned muscles. Meanwhile, planks improve your posture and promote better balance by engaging several muscle groups.

Arm pulldown

Arm pulldowns improve upper body strength and coordination by targeting the shoulders and triceps.

Preity Zinta's workout routine and resolve towards weight loss at 50-years-old is inspiring.

Also Read: How Gauahar Khan Lost 10 Kg In 10 Days After Son's Birth: "My Diet Only Included..."