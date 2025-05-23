Level Up Your Fitness Game With Soha Ali Khan's Intense Workout Routine

A true blue fitness enthusiast, Soha Ali Khan often shares glimpses of her workout routines with her Instagram fans. She is an ardent believer in staying active, and her gym sessions are always an inspiration.

In her latest Instagram video, Khan is seen doing an intense workout which includes innovative exercises in her strenuous workout routine. In the video, Soha treated her Insta fan to a fun fitness update as she shared a workout video with the caption, "TGIF. The Grind Is Fierce!! But also Thank Goodness It's Friday!"

Rocking a vibrant sports bra paired with sleep-back tights, she nailed the intense gym session like a pro.

Soha Ali Khan's Workout Routine

Like a fitness freak, the Chhorii 2 actor knows how to take basic exercises up a notch with these latest ones:

Push-ups on a bar: A great exercise to build upper strength, push-ups can be a good addition to your workout regimen. Always adding some variation to the exercise, Soha is seen doing push-ups on a barbell rod. While basic push-ups can also help you, variations can help intensify your workout.

Pike push-up: From shoulder development to core stability to overall upper body strength, pike push-up is a good overall exercise.

Step-up kicks with dumbbells: Doing this exercise helps you build lower body strength, stability, and muscle power. Adding dumbbells to your workout will help increase the load on the muscles, which will help you strengthen them. It will also improve your balance, coordination, and agility.

Handstand with shoulder taps: This is an advanced exercise that not only builds upper body strength but also enhances core stability, balance, and coordination. It is also a good exercise that helps increase blood circulation and lymph flow.

Pushups with no hands: This is an exercise that enhances core stability and strength, increases upper body strength, and may improve heart health.

Stability ball tuck jump: Performing this exercise helps to improve posture and balance, and increase your power output.

Kettlebell punches: From increasing strength and power, this exercise helps improve cardiovascular fitness, and stabilizing your core. It is a high-intensity exercise that can be a good addition to your regimen.

Lunges with dumbbells overhead punches: If you want to elevate your basic exercise routine, you should take cues from Soha Ali Khan. If lunges feel like too much of a task, try adding dumbbells overhead punches to it. This exercise helps improve strength, balance, coordination, and stability while burning calories.

While these exercises work well for Soha Ali Khan, you should get it checked with a doctor or your fitness expert before you incorporate these exercises into your routine.