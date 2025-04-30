Triptii Dimri Works Out Hard For Just "2 Plates Of Momo"

If a plate of momo is your guilty pleasure, you're not alone! Actor Tripti Dimri is also a momo lover too. But having it comes at a price- sweating it out in the gym!

Tripti recently shared how much she has to sweat it out to be able to eat "2 plates of momo." She gave a sneak peek into her fitness routine and how much it actually takes to eat what you love. And if you want to stay fit while eating whatever you want to- here's some fitness inspo for you!

Tripti Dimri's Fitness Routine

It seems like Triptii Dimri has been putting in a lot of effort at the gym to look her best on-screen and off it. The Animal actress recently posted a reel on her Instagram handle that saw her checking all the fitness boxes by doing downward dog exercises, butterfly pose, monkey jumps and more.

Here's a breakdown of all the exercises she is doing in the post:

Plank with medicine ball: An excellent exercise for your core, Tripti is seen walking backwards while maintaining a plank position and tapping the medicine ball as she moved backwards.

An excellent exercise for your core, Tripti is seen walking backwards while maintaining a plank position and tapping the medicine ball as she moved backwards. Weighted butterfly stretch: Good for improving hip mobility and flexibility, Tripti looks like stretching like inner thighs like a pro.

Good for improving hip mobility and flexibility, Tripti looks like stretching like inner thighs like a pro. Half split: Tripti is seen extending her front foot in a half split, stretching her hamstrings as she holds onto the door for support and maintain balance.

Tripti is seen extending her front foot in a half split, stretching her hamstrings as she holds onto the door for support and maintain balance. Frog jumps: From benefits for your heart to strengthening your lower body and improving flexibility, frog jumps are great overall exercise.

While momo are loved by many, they aren't the healthiest so exercising can help you deal with the adverse consequences and try you to be healthy. So the next time you think about having a warm plate of this delicious delight, make sure to sign up for some sort of exercise to be able to deal with the adverse effects of exercise!