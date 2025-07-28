Level Up Your Fitness Game With Shamita Shetty's Partner Workout Routine

Shamita Shetty is a fitness enthusiast, and there is ample proof of this on her social media. While she sweats it out in the gym, the actress also loves to incorporate some fun exercises in her regimen.

This time, Shamita Shetty took her love for fitness to the next level with her latest workout routine. In her Instagram post, she was seen doing a fun partner workout with her fitness instructor, Aman.

The video featured Aman hanging onto a bar while Shamita Shetty did a high plank position. She maintains her position by keeping her hands on the floor. After that, she hooks Aman's feet into her shoulder and lifts her hands from the ground to suspend in the air, only using Aman's feet as support.

However, in the vice-versa position, the actress was unable to support Aman's weight on her feet and ended up giving up on the exercise.

In the caption, she wrote, "Partner challenge! Trust plays a big hand when it comes to partner workouts/ challenges, along with strength of course. This time around, I trusted but my tiny feet could not grip those giant shoulders. Swipe to see my version!"

5 Partner Exercises You Can Do

If Shamita Shetty's workout video got you motivated, here are five fun exercises you and your workout buddy can add to your routine:

1. Wheelbarrow Push-Ups + Squats

One person gets into push-up position while the other holds their legs like a wheelbarrow. The person on the floor does push-ups, and the partner does squats. Then switch it up.

2. Sit Up High Fives

Both lie down facing each other, knees bent and feet touching. Do a sit-up and high-five at the top. It is a fun way to add a bit of teamwork to core work.

3. Plank Hand Taps

Get into a high plank position while facing each other. Tap each other's opposite hand, one at a time. This exercise strengthens your core tight and adds a bit of balance challenge.

4. Partner Leg Throws

One lies down, holding the other's ankles. The person on the floor raises their legs, and the standing partner gently pushes them back down. This is a good exercise for lower abs.

5. Wall Sit + Tricep Dips

One partner does a wall sit, back against a wall. The other uses their thighs as support for tricep dips. Then switch roles.