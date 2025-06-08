Shilpa And Shamita Shetty Have A Pretty Rouged Sunday Selfie Session

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Shilpa Shetty celebrated her 50th birthday with a post by sister Shamita Shetty. Shilpa wore a soft glam look with cat-eye eyeliner and berry lip oil. Shilpa's hair was styled in side-swept salon waves.

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita were spotted taking loved-up selfies while sporting effortlessly glamourous looks. The sister duo featured in a post that Shamita Shetty published on her Instagram handle wishing her elder sister, Shilpa on her 50th birthday. But what caught our eyes apart from all the love was the sisters' breezy beauty game.

The birthday girl, Shilpa Shetty sported a soft glam look a wash of skin tint on her face, arched brows, black eyeliner drawn cat eyes, a touch of rose heud tint on the apples of her cheeks, and a berry lip oil. Shilpa's tresses were styled into side-swept salon styled waves which became the perfect crowning glory.

Shamita Shetty matched beauty steps with her elder sister by dolling-up her pretty face a layer of beaming skin tint topped with arched brows. Skipping the eyeliner, she opted for fluttery mascara coated lashes, a hint of rose tint on her cheeks, and a petal-coloured lip gloss to seal the deal of her glam game. Shamita's tresses were styled into loose open waves done salon style which were the perfect cherry on the cake.

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty's Sunday selfie is perfectly rouged.

