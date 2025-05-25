Shilpa Shetty Channels "Hot Chocolate" Vibes In A Faux Leather And Sequin Gown

Shilpa Shetty's fashion choices always create buzz and for good reason. Whether it is red carpet glamour, breezy ethnic outfits, or power dressing with an edge, she brings unmatched grace and confidence to every look. Just when we thought she could not outdo herself, Shilpa dropped a fresh photo dump on Instagram that left fashion lovers in absolute awe.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's Display Of Ethereal Charm Was Served In A White Manish Malhotra Saree And Backless Blouse

Currently soaking in the luxury and lights of Dubai, Shilpa Shetty stepped out in a chocolate hued gown from Lebanese designer Nour Fathallah's Velvet Whisper collection, and it was nothing short of spectacular. The look was all about drama, contrast and couture style elegance. The bodice, made from rich chocolate-toned faux leather, hugged her curves perfectly. The sassy number was cinched at the waist with a matching leather belt.

Down the waist, the gown flowed into a long, column-style skirt adorned with millions of miniscule shimmery chocolate hued sequins. But what truly added drama to the look was a sheer chiffon Scandinavian scarf, delicately draped around Shilpa's neck and arms flowing behind her like a shadow which was soft, elegant and powerful all at once.

The mother-of-two's accessories were minimal but impactful. She opted for chunky gold earrings and a sleek bracelet, and let the chocolate gown do all the talking. A pair of nude hued stilettos completed the outfit without taking attention away from the overall look.

Makeup artist, Ajay Shelar kept Shilpa's beauty game strong with a glossy nude lip, brown eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes and fluttery false lashes. Her brows were well-defined, while a touch of blush and subtle highlighter brought a beaming look to her complexion. Shilpa's voluminous salon style hair were styled in soft waves were side parted and perfect at the same time.

Shilpa Shetty proved her sartorial mettle yet again with her "hot chocolate" coded gown.

Also Read: Here Are All The Benefits To Know Before Doing Trampoline Workout Like Shilpa Shetty