Shilpa Shetty Slays A Sunkissed Selfie With A Winged Liner And Mauve Lips

Shilpa Shetty looked like a total stunner as she dished out the perfect sun-kissed selfie on her Instagram handle on Thursday, May 8, 2025 morning. The Sukhee actress aced her fresh and fabulous early morning look that saw her smiling ear-to-ear and pouting while capturing a few moments of calm and glam at the same time.

Shilpa Shetty looked like a million bucks as she dolled up to fight those mid-week blues seeping through our veins. The 49-year-old star added sparkles and sunshine to our feed in these sun lit selfies that saw her glammed up to slay the day. Her glam game featured her radiant complexion attained using a tinted sunscreen mixed with glow drops, arched brows, a wash of matte mauve shadow laden on her lids, a black winged eyeliner and mascara defined eyes.

But that is not all, the mother-of-two showed off the perfect colour to her pretty face with a pink blush added on the apples of her cheeks.

Last but not least, she added the perfect colour to her perky pout with a mauve lip gloss.

Shilpa's tresses were styled into an effortless layered natural waves look with a centre-parting that framed her face just right.

Shilpa Shetty and her sun-kissed glam avatar are the perfect antidote to battle those mid-week blues.

