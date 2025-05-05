Shilpa Shetty Sets The Fitness Bar High With The Intense "Ball Drop Challenge"

If anyone knows how to stay fit at 49, it's Shilpa Shetty. A fitness enthusiast, she is known for her dedication to yoga, holistic living, and a balanced lifestyle.

Teaching people to beat the Monday blues, Shilpa took to her Instagram recently to share a unique fitness video that showcased her doing the "ball drop challenge."

Check out the video right here:

Shilpa Shetty Shares A Fitness Video

The 49-year-old took to her Instagram to share a cool challenge, captioning the post, "ball drop challenge! Bring it on. Don't miss the eyes!"

She is seen showing her incredible strength with the high-intensity routine. She is seen doing the high plank with a ball in her hand that she continues to pass from one hand to another. Mind you- this may look easy but its takes incredible core strength to perform this move.

In the caption, she also shared some of the benefits of doing this challenge. This includes:

Strengths the core: Planks are a full-body workout, but they also require a strong core engagement to be able to perform them properly. This is a modification of the challenge, and the hand movement adds a little more pressure on the core.

Planks are a full-body workout, but they also require a strong core engagement to be able to perform them properly. This is a modification of the challenge, and the hand movement adds a little more pressure on the core. Good for shoulder stability: Not just the push-up but the constant switching of hands will help strengthen your shoulder muscles and improve stability. But make sure to check with your doctor or healthcare practitioner before you perform this, especially if you have had a shoulder injury.

Not just the push-up but the constant switching of hands will help strengthen your shoulder muscles and improve stability. But make sure to check with your doctor or healthcare practitioner before you perform this, especially if you have had a shoulder injury. Improves hand-eye coordination: Like the caption reads- "Don't miss the eyes!" The hand and eye movement makes it a good exercise to improve your motor skills.

Like the caption reads- "Don't miss the eyes!" The hand and eye movement makes it a good exercise to improve your motor skills. Reaction time: The constant switching requires you to be alert, and it will naturally improve your reaction time. And if you miss, not only do you lose, but you also learn that there is some work required there!

If you haven't tried the challenge yet, it's time to hop on the bandwagon and work it!