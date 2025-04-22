Shilpa Shetty Kickstarts Her Week With Intense Pull-Ups

Shilpa Shetty is a true fitness icon. The Bollywood diva, who is quite active on social media, recently dropped a fitness video on Instagram – and it is all the inspiration we need. In the clip, Shilpa can be seen sweating it out in the gym. The actress is wearing a pink sports bra and black shorts as she performs some intense pull-ups on the bar.

Sharing the benefits of the exercise, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Gear up. Show up. Pull up. Benefits: 1. Pull-ups are a fundamental compound exercise for building upper body strength. 2. They are one of the core movements for upper body training. 3. Being able to perform pull-ups is a strong indicator of solid strength. 4. "Strengthens the back, shoulders, and arms while also enhancing grip strength."

In one of her previous Instagram posts, Shilpa Shetty was seen performing a full-body compound movement workout routine, which included stretching and squats. The video featured the actress doing exercises that engaged all the muscles in the body and improved flexibility. Shilpa lifted a barbell with one hand while stretching to one side, then picked up the other from the opposite side. She then placed the barbells back, continuing the stretching routine throughout. She repeated this process several times to achieve the desired results.

The side note read, "Compound moves. Compound results. Benefits of Compound Movement - Targets entire body. Primary muscles worked: Back, Inner Thighs (Adductors), Glutes, and Core. Can be done as a warm-up before starting a weight training session or as a finisher."

Shilpa Shetty's effortless fitness game inspires us to hit the gym.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.