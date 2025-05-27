What Is A No-Hands Mobility Test? Shilpa Shetty Reveals In Latest Post

Shilpa Shetty and her fitness regimen are a match made in wellness heaven. From high-intensity exercises to restorative practices like yoga, she follows a consistently active workout routine. On Monday, the actress introduced another interesting physical activity, particularly aimed at men. She shared a video on Instagram, effortlessly executing a no-hands mobility test.

Shilpa was accompanied by a man who attempted to perform the same move – but surprisingly, he failed not once but twice. The clip opens with Shilpa and her companion lying face down, resting their heads on their hands, which are firmly planted on the floor. Their knees remain grounded.

Soon after, Shilpa moves one hand behind her back, followed by the other, without any support. With controlled precision, she slowly lifts her body using only the strength and stability of her knees. Her gym partner, however, is unable to complete the exercise despite two attempts. The video ends with Shilpa bursting into laughter as the man continues to struggle with the task.

The side note read, “Looks like rest, but it's a mobility test. This one's a challenge, especially for men. It's harder than it looks!”

Now, let us take a look at the 5 benefits of a no-hands mobility test:

1. Builds core strength

The no-hands mobility test challenges your core stability and control. It also sheds light on how well your lower back and abdominal muscles work together.

2. Enhances lower-body strength

Expect your glutes, hamstrings and quads to get stronger as there is no external support involved. Eventually, you will develop powerful and stable muscles in the lower body.

3. Enhances joint mobility

Since no hands are involved, the activity requires full engagement of joints in your knees, hips and shoulders. As a result, it aids in better flexibility

4. Identifies muscle imbalances

One of the special elements of this workout is that it can reveal weaknesses in specific muscle groups, guiding you to more effective training.

5. Boosts functional fitness

This exercise improves your overall body coordination, balance and functional strength.

Try this no-hands mobility test and see if you win!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.