Shilpa Shetty Takes Flutter Kicks A Notch Higher By Using Tennis Ball

When it comes to fitness icons in Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty is right up there on the list. From yoga to strength training to those early morning stretches, she has done it all. Her social media is practically a goldmine of fitness tips, wellness hacks and exercise ideas that are doable yet effective. Whether you are a beginner or someone looking to spice up your routine, there is always something new to learn from her.

In her latest Instagram post, Shilpa has once again caught everyone's attention – but this time with a tennis ball. Yes, a regular tennis ball is all she needed to give her abs a solid workout. Dressed in sleek black athleisure, the actress demonstrated flutter kicks while lying on her back. What made it interesting was that she added a twist – adding a tennis ball from one hand to the other while doing the kicks. Simple? Kind of. Effective? Definitely.

This move not only challenges your core but also helps improve coordination and stability. It is the kind of low-equipment exercise you can do at home, at the gym, or even while travelling. Shilpa made the whole thing look smooth and graceful, which is no surprise. She has been known to mix things up with functional moves that go beyond just looking fit.

In her caption, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Ball's in your court, serve up that core strength. Benefits: Tones and defines abdominal muscles, strengthens deep core stabilizers, boosts control, coordination and core endurance. How to do it right: 3 sets of 15–20 reps (each side), 2x a week minimum, focus on slow, controlled movement. Quality over quantity.

So, if you are dragging yourself into Monday or just need something fun to add to your workout, this could be it. Grab a mat, a tennis ball and get kicking – literally.

