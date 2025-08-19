Shilpa Shetty's Mobility Move Reveals The Truth About Your Joint Health

When it comes to overall wellness, most people focus on strength and endurance – but mobility is often overlooked. Experts claim that the way you move, sit, and stand can reveal more about your health than you may realise. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra once again inspired fitness fans with her incredible strength and mobility through the Malasana (Garland Pose) — particularly uplifting those battling the dreaded Monday blues. In her latest Instagram post, the 50-year-old actress demonstrated impressive body control and core stability by performing a deep squat with her hands clasped before her chest and then standing up without support.

“Okay, this is the challenge. Try and go down as much as you can, touch your hips to the floor and then try standing up. I did it. Can you?” the actress says in the video.

Known as the "sit-to-stand test" in the fitness community, this exercise involves lowering oneself into a seated position on the floor and then rising back to standing – without using hands, elbows, or knees. Though it looks simple, the move tests your thoracic spine, lumbar region, hips, ankles and groin, putting them through their full range of motion.

Alongside showcasing her physical prowess, Ms Shetty's post carried an inspirational reminder in its caption: "Hips do not lie – especially when it comes to this mobility move." It underlines the importance of strength and proper form as the foundation of mobility.

Health benefits of the mobility move

The Bollywood actress highlighted the benefits of this exercise, stressing its wide-ranging advantages:

Improves joint movement by enhancing lower-body, lumbar and thoracic mobility.

Opens up tight hips, ankles, groin, and adductors – especially helpful for those who are stiff or sedentary.

Enhances motor control, flexibility and posture while promoting mindful movement.

Serves as a joint health check. “If you can do this, you have above average mobile and healthy joints,” Ms Shetty says in the caption.

By encouraging her followers to attempt the pose, Shilpa Shetty not only highlights its accessibility but also its ability to reveal mobility limitations.

