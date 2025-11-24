Shilpa Shetty Is “Abs-olutely Committed” To Core Workout, Here’s Why You Should Too

Core workouts are a series of movements that help strengthen the abdominal, hip, lower back and pelvic muscles. This type of exercise is essential for maintaining balance, stability and good posture when carrying out daily activities. Core-focused activities can also aid in weight loss as they engage multiple muscle groups, burn calories and boost metabolism by improving overall body strength and endurance. What's more, it does not take any fancy equipment to perform these workouts, as they can be carried out easily with just a few solid moves.

Shilpa Shetty has now posted a video on Instagram sharing three core workouts for fat burn. In the first exercise, she lies on her back on a mat and grabs the handles of gym equipment. Next, she lifts her legs high up in the air, her back slightly arched and stretches them forward in repeated sets, taking measured breaths.

In the second workout, Shilpa Shetty maintains the back-on-the-mat posture with her legs joined together. After that, the fitness enthusiast raises her legs in repeated movements before getting back in position.

Coming to the third core workout, Shilpa Shetty curves her body inwards, keeping her hands straight beside each other. Her legs, perfectly aligned together, go up and down in a steady rhythm, almost resembling sit-ups.

The video concludes with Shilpa Shetty flashing a radiant smile and pointing at her abs. Her pun-intended side note read, “Abs-olutely committed to the burn.”

Benefits Of Core Workouts

According to Shilpa Shetty, this exercise strengthens core muscles and improves abdominal endurance.

It enhances abs definition when combined with overall fitness and healthy eating.

Core workouts also target the rectus abdominis, the main abdominal muscle.

They increase the core muscle mass for a firmer and toned midsection.

Core-centred aphysical activity improves posture and overall core strength.

They are also known for boosting muscle definition, making them a valuable addition to any fitness routine.

According to Healthline, some of the popular core workouts include bridge, crunches, the Supine toe tap, aka a form of pilates, bird dog, planks and mountain climbers. So, embrace a fitter and ab-ready you by performing core workouts.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.