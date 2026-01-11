Paneer For Protein? Expert Warns It's Not Ideal For Weight Loss And Offers Vegetarian Alternative

For many vegetarians in India, paneer is often seen as the go-to protein source. However, nutrition experts now suggest taking a closer look at how much paneer actually fits into a weight-loss or health-focused diet. While cottage cheese does offer protein, its high fat content may not align with everyone's health goals, especially for those trying to shed extra kilos. In India, vegetarians have long relied on paneer as a main source of protein, but health experts advise individuals to consume it in moderation, particularly those who are trying to lose weight. Although cottage cheese is undoubtedly delicious and rich in protein, its high fat content may make it less suitable for certain health objectives.

During her recent appearance on The Masoom Minawala Show, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija sparked a fresh discussion around vegetarian protein options, particularly for those aiming for weight loss. Makhija explains why common vegetarian staples like paneer might not always be the best choice and offers alternative protein sources that she personally recommends.

Makhija praises the nutritional value of paneer while pointing out a crucial disclaimer related to the common misconception that it is the perfect vegetarian protein. “Paneer is a source of protein for vegetarians,” she says, adding that it provides protein “at the cost of a lot of fat.”

The nutritionist clarifies that the high-fat content of cottage cheese is what makes it so delicious and rich, but it also makes it less suitable for people trying to lose weight.

“If I'm looking at weight loss, then that's not the smartest source of protein I would recommend,” Makhija notes. She recommends moderation rather than complete avoidance of paneer, referring to it as “a food that I will eat with caution.”

When asked about her favourite protein sources, Makhija names eggs as her top choice, citing their high biological value and balanced nutrient profile. For vegetarians, however, she suggests sprouts as a more sensible and practical alternative.

“Sprouts are partially digested,” she explains, which makes them easier for the body to process. As a result, people may consume more without feeling discomfort. Additionally, Makhija reveals a lesser-known tip – that sprouts can be converted into a DIY protein powder, offering a natural and affordable alternative to supplements.

The topic of tofu and soy-based products – which are often marketed as lean vegetarian proteins – came up next. Makhija acknowledges that she enjoys soy, but cautions against its regular consumption. “A lot of it is GMO modified. There's a lot of modification in it,” she mentions, adding that this is why she is “not very pro-soy.”

Consumers should, therefore, remember that while paneer remains a popular and tasty protein option for vegetarians, it may not always be the healthiest or most weight-loss-friendly choice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.