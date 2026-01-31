Probiotics Alone May Not Fix Gut Issues, Warns Nutritionist Lovneet Batra

Probiotics have become a staple in modern wellness routines, with store shelves lined with capsules, powders and fermented drinks that promise better digestion and improved gut health. Yet, despite their growing popularity, many people continue to struggle with acidity, bloating and irregular bowel movements. Experts now point out that while probiotics can support gut health, they are not a standalone solution. In a recent Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains that the reason gut issues persist is simple – probiotics are supportive, not corrective. According to Batra, she frequently encounters patients who take “all fancy probiotics” but still experience discomfort, bloating and other digestive problems. “There are few reasons why this might happen and it's more common than you think,” she says.

5 Reasons Why Your Gut Health May Be Poor

1. Acid Ash Diet

One of the main culprits is what Batra refers to as an acid ash diet – a pattern heavy in sugar, refined meals, ultra-processed foods and excess animal protein. This type of diet places continuous strain on the intestinal lining by increasing digestive acidity and inflammation. Regardless of probiotic use, this can eventually lead to bloating, discomfort and poor nutrient absorption.

2. Excess Animal Protein

Excess animal protein, especially when consumed frequently or in large quantities, can also contribute to gut issues. While protein is essential, overconsumption can slow digestion and increase intestinal fermentation, resulting in gas and discomfort.

3. Stale Foods

Similarly, stale or leftover meals – often a byproduct of hectic lifestyles – may hamper digestive function and trigger bloating, particularly in sensitive individuals.

4. High-FODMAP Foods

Additionally, many people unknowingly aggravate gut issues by consuming foods high in FODMAPs, which are carbohydrates that ferment rapidly in the gut. For those with sensitive or irritable digestion, foods such as onions, certain fruits, legumes and wheat can worsen symptoms.

5. Irregular Meal Timing And Poor Food Combinations

Digestive stress increases further when irregular meal timings are combined with poor food combinations. Eating at inconsistent hours can disrupt enzyme release, leading to inefficient digestion and discomfort.

Regardless of the cost or quality of a probiotic supplement, such habits create a hostile and inflammatory gut environment. “Fix the foundation first. Then probiotics actually do their job,” Batra adds in the caption.

Recommendations For A Healthy Gut

Batra repeatedly emphasises that dietary habits – not supplements – form the foundation of gut health. Key food-related practices she recommends for gut healing include:

Eating freshly prepared meals

Maintaining a balanced plant-to-animal protein ratio

Consuming gut-friendly portions

Allowing proper gaps between meals

Practising thoughtful food combinations

Probiotics help maintain gut microbiota balance by introducing beneficial bacteria into the digestive system. However, if the gut environment remains under constant stress, these “good bacteria” cannot thrive. “Because probiotics are supportive, not corrective,” Batra concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.