How To Deal With Common Gut Symptoms? Nutritionist Suggests Easy Quick Fixes

Gut problems are common these days. But do you know how your body constantly signals you about these problems? In a post on Instagram, nutritionist Lovneet Batra discusses common gut symptoms, their potential meanings, and how to respond nutritionally. “WHAT YOUR GUT IS TRYING TO TELL YOU! Your gut doesn't whisper — it signals. If you know how to read the signs, digestion becomes easier to fix than you think,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the post here:

The nutritionist highlights some of the most common symptoms alongside their meanings. Here is what your gut is trying to tell you, according to Lovneet Batra:

White-Coated Tongue

The nutritionist reveals that this is an indication of “microbial imbalance” in the body, which is characterised by an overgrowth of oral bacteria or yeast and low saliva flow or production. She also suggests the following fixes:

Tongue scraping daily, every morning

Proper hydration throughout the day

Adding natural probiotics to the body through common foods such as curd, kanji, homemade chaas, and others

Post-Meal Sleepiness

The nutritionist notes that this is a sign of heavy meals or the consumption of highly refined carbohydrates, which cause an insulin spike in the body, ultimately leading to post-meal sleepiness. She mentions that slow stomach emptying can also worsen fatigue and suggests the following fixes:

Smaller, balanced portions should be consumed

Adding protein to every meal is crucial

Chewing food thoroughly instead of gulping it down in large bites

She also recommends a gentle 10–15-minute walk after meals.

Night-Time Bloating

According to Lovneet, this symptom indicates slow motility (MMC), also known as the gut's cleansing waves. The nutritionist notes that during this process, the body signals that the gut has been weakened by leftover carbohydrates, which are then fermented throughout the day. Common in conditions like SIBO and dysmotility, these symptoms can be reversed with some dietary and lifestyle fixes, such as:

Maintaining 3–4 hour gaps between meals

Avoiding continuous snacking

Opting for an early dinner and limiting high-FODMAP foods at night

Drinking warm water followed by light movement after meals

The nutritionist also recommends identifying trigger foods.

Morning Acidity

The nutritionist believes this is due to the production of overnight acid or bile reflux. The potential reason behind this, according to Lovneet, is empty stomach acid or bile pooling during the night. The key fixes include:

Early, lighter dinners

Avoiding going to bed immediately after eating

Elevating the head while sleeping

In the concluding note, Lovneet mentions, “Remember: Symptoms are feedback. Fixing gut health is about timing, balance, and consistency, not extreme restriction.”

These are some key ways to improve gut health from the core. However, for long-term action, it is advisable to consult a healthcare provider regarding any health concerns.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.