Feeling Gassy, Bloated And Heavy After Consuming Protein? Nutritionist Shares Quick Fixes

Protein-rich foods have become the go-to diet for many fitness enthusiasts. But feeling gassy, bloated and heavy after consuming them? Well, nutritionist Palak Nagpal mentions that it is not because of protein. Instead, it is your gut's ability to handle it.

In an Instagram video, she says, “2025 was the year of protein. Protein-rich bars, shakes, recipes. We all ate more, but instead of feeling stronger, we felt gassy, bloated, and heavy. Here's why. Think of your gut like a sink, and the drain is working slow. Think of water as the protein. Now, when you keep filling your sink with more and more water, and your drain's not working well, what happens is that the water eventually flows out.”

The nutritionist continues, “That's not because the water is bad. But that is because the drain is not working well. This simply means that protein is not bad. But when your gut can not handle it, that is when the problem begins.”

She explains that indigestion of protein, which leads to discomfort, is due to the unavailability of strong stomach acids and enzymes. “Now, protein is very hard to digest. It needs strong stomach acids and enzymes, but when your gut and digestion are stressed, it is not working well. That is when it gives you this discomfort. It sits heavily, ferments in the gut, and this fermentation leads to the discomfort.”

So, what is the solution? Nagpal suggests that the need of the hour is to fix your gut, and that is when this issue will go away. She shares three steps to improve protein intake. Check them out below:

Step 1: Digest Before You Increase Protein Intake

The health expert suggests adding ginger before meals and chewing it to increase stomach acid secretion. Moreover, she recommends eating warm, cooked protein and chewing food thoroughly for better digestion.

Step 2: Simplify Protein Sources

Nagpal recommends having only one type of protein per meal, such as lentils or chicken. She also suggests avoiding stacking protein powders with meals to prevent overwhelming digestion.

Step 3: Heal The Gut Lining

The nutritionist recommends consuming probiotic- and prebiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, banana or garlic to heal the gut lining. This helps remove constant irritants, add calming foods and reduce immune triggers.

At the end, Nagpal mentions that only after following these three steps should one increase protein intake quantity. According to her, this is intelligent nutrition and not just trend-following.

Following these three simple steps before increasing protein intake can help improve digestion and nutrient absorption.

