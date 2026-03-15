Nutritionist Recommends Hemp Seeds For Vegetarians, Says It Is A Complete Source Of Protein

Vegetarians often find it challenging to get ample protein and other essential nutrients. Nutritionists are now highlighting the benefits of hemp seeds, tiny and highly nutritious seeds capable of transforming the vegetarian diet.

In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain outlines the benefits of hemp seeds and describes them as a vegetarian's essential food. Jain says that including just a spoonful of these seeds in the daily diet can significantly boost overall health due to the nutrients they contain.

“Hemp seeds are a complete source of protein, containing all nine essential amino acids, which makes them an excellent choice for vegetarians who often struggle to meet their protein needs,” Jain explains. She recommends that the seeds be eaten in powdered form, which makes them simple to incorporate into baked products, cereal, and smoothies.

However, hemp seeds offer many more benefits than just protein. Healthy fats, including omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, are abundant in these tiny seeds. These nutrients are essential for lowering inflammation, maintaining brain health, and improving cognitive performance, says Jain.

“Regular consumption can help improve memory, focus, and overall mental sharpness,” she notes.

Additionally, hemp seeds are high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that boost immune system function, control metabolism, and promote heart health. Hemp seeds are highly digestible, which makes it easier for the body to absorb their nutrients effectively compared to many other plant-based protein sources.

According to nutritionists, incorporating hemp seeds into the diet is easy and adaptable. They can be added to salads, blended into smoothies, combined with yoghurt, or added to muesli and porridge. Jain advises individuals who are concerned about the taste of hemp seeds to have a subtle, nutty flavour that goes well with many other foods.

Although other superfoods often overshadow hemp seeds, Jain reminds vegetarians not to overlook them. "Just a tablespoon daily can be enough to get all their benefits," she says, urging her followers to make the word-of-mouth tip go viral.

To sum it up, Jain underlines the importance of including nutrient-packed foods such as hemp seeds to fulfil the need for protein and essential fatty acids as more and more people adopt plant-based diets. Thanks to their amazing health benefits, these seeds are becoming a staple for anyone aiming to maintain a well-balanced vegetarian diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.