Paneer To Edamame: Nutritionist Shares How She Gets 80g Protein A Day From A Vegetarian Diet

Getting enough protein on a vegetarian diet is a common concern for many people trying to maintain a balanced and nutritious eating routine. While meat and fish are often considered primary sources of protein, there are plenty of plant-based foods that can help meet daily protein needs.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shares how she manages to consume around 80 grams of protein each day while following a vegetarian diet. In a video posted on Instagram, she offers insight into the meals and ingredients that help her stay nourished and energised.

Foods to add to your meal for a protein-rich diet

1. Protein powder

"I do consume a good quality plant-based protein in my diet. I'll take two scoops of it. One is going to be after my workout and one is mostly in the evening. This easily is going to give me approximately 46 grams of protein," the nutritionist says.

2. Greek yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is a powerhouse addition for a protein-rich diet. It is versatile, packed with probiotics for gut health and can be used in savoury or sweet dishes. "I will take approximately 100 grams of Greek yoghurt with my meals. This will easily give me 9 to 10 grams of protein," she adds.

3. Paneer

Paneer is a high-protein vegetarian staple for muscle growth and satiety. "I'll take approximately 70 to 80 grams of low-fat paneer. We make it at home with my dinner, this easily gives me approximately 11 to 12 grams of protein," Deepsikha mentions.

4. Edamame

In addition to protein, Edamame comes packed with fibre, iron and calcium. "I will usually have this with my lunch, mix it with my rice or my meals. This approximately gives me 6 to 7 grams of protein. I'll take at least a spoonful of either hemp seed or chia seeds. These two seeds have good-quality protein," she concludes.

Incorporating these high-protein foods in her meals helps her meet her daily protein goal. It's reason enough for you to trust that a well-planned vegetarian diet can provide ample protein.

