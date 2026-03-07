Nutritionist Ranks Vegetarian Protein Sources By Digestibility And Nutritional Value For A Balanced Diet

Protein has become one of the biggest nutrition conversations today. From muscle building to weight loss, everyone wants to add more protein to their meals. But when it comes to vegetarian diets, people often wonder if they are getting enough – or if the protein they eat is actually being absorbed well.

The truth is, protein quality matters just as much as protein quantity. Two foods may have similar protein numbers, but the body may digest and use them very differently.

Nutritionist Palak Nagpal shares a list of vegetarian protein sources based on how well the body can digest them. In an Instagram post, she highlights that scientists now measure protein quality more accurately.

Earlier, protein was evaluated using something called the Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score. Today, researchers increasingly rely on Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score, which looks at how well amino acids are absorbed in the small intestine – the place where the body actually takes them in. In simple terms, it tells us what protein the body truly uses, not just what we eat.

Here are some vegetarian protein foods Nagpal highlights.

Greek Yoghurt

The nutritionist places Greek yoghurt at the top. It is rich in leucine, an amino acid that helps trigger muscle building. It also offers good protein density and supports gut health.

Paneer

Paneer is a staple in many Indian diets. It digests slowly and keeps you full for longer. It also provides steady protein support throughout the day.

Tofu

Tofu is a complete plant protein. This means it contains all nine essential amino acids that the body needs but cannot make on its own.

Quinoa

Quinoa is one of the few plant foods that naturally provides all nine essential amino acids. This makes it a valuable protein source for vegetarians.

Dals

All lentils or dals are rich in lysine, an amino acid that many grains lack. When paired with rice or roti, they create a more balanced protein combination.

Chickpeas And Kidney Beans

Chickpeas and kidney beans offer both protein and fibre. The fibre also feeds beneficial gut bacteria, supporting digestion.

Nutritional Yeast

Just one tablespoon can provide around 4–5 grams of protein. It also offers a boost of vitamin B12, which many vegetarians may lack.

Hemp Seeds

These seeds are easy to add to smoothies or salads. They provide a small but useful protein boost along with healthy fats.

Peanuts

Technically a legume, peanuts provide protein quality similar to beans and can easily be added to snacks or meals.

Pumpkin Seeds

While moderate in protein quality, pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc and tryptophan. These nutrients are linked to better sleep and mood.

Palak Nagpal's main message is simple: protein quality depends on both amino acid profile and digestibility. By choosing the right vegetarian foods and combining them smartly, it is possible to meet your protein needs effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.