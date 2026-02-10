Protein is the structural foundation of the human body, and eating chicken or eggs is a possible way to achieve it. The level of protein in these particular food items can form the foundation of muscles and bones, and it even plays a role in hormones and immunity. In addition, protein sources, both plant-based and animal-based, are responsible for nearly every critical function in the human body. The exact level of protein in chicken and eggs varies, but so does how your body absorbs them at varying rates. Another point of difference lies in their quality and how they are prepared for consumption on your plate. According to the Indian Journal of Medical Research, the exact level of protein intake in many households doesn't meet the base requirements, especially in rural and tribal populations, where accessibility is an issue. The diets are cereal-heavy, leading to poor protein quality and amino acid imbalance, so to supplement the balance, you need to focus on easy ways to increase your protein intake. To effectively compare which animal source of protein is better for you and has a high quotient of minerals, you need to look at the individual nutrient profiles of both chicken and eggs.

Chicken Vs. Egg: Which Is A Richer Source Of Protein And Minerals?

According to the Indian Institute of Nutrition, a single piece of lean chicken, specifically skinless breast, provides 25 to 27 g of protein per 100 g. One large egg that weighs 50 g can provide 6 to 7 g of protein upon consumption. So, if the exact protein figures are compared, the chicken is richer in protein, but when it comes to the mineral content, both sources supply the body with their own set of minerals. These are as follows:

Eggs are rich in iron, zinc, copper, and selenium, and also provide vitamins D and B12.

Chicken is rich in phosphorus, selenium, and niacin (vitamin B3).

Dietary Recommendations For Eating Chicken And Eggs

Which one to consume should depend on the mineral profile, and there are some additional recommendations to even increase their absorption rate. These dietary recommendations are as follows:

Eggs are recommended as affordable, complete protein sources, especially for children and pregnant women.

Chicken is recommended as a high-quality protein source, but intake should be balanced with pulses and dairy to diversify amino acid intake.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Dilip Chand Raja S, who is the Senior Consultant - Bone, Joint and Spine Surgery at Kauvery Hospital, says that 'animal proteins are classified as complete proteins, meaning they contain all 9 essential amino acids in the right proportions for human physiology.' But how you eat, the exact timing of their consumption, and their quality can make a difference in the protein absorption levels in your body.

Also Read: Can Egg Yolk Increase Cholesterol? Cardiologist Busts Myth

Chicken and eggs

Photo Credit: Freepik

Health Benefits Of Eating Chicken

The lean cut of chicken whose nutrient profile has been discussed above is ideal for people who are seeking weight loss, as it doesn't have fats when it is prepared carefully for consumption. Aside from the well-known weight loss health benefit, here are some other health benefits of eating chicken as part of a balanced and nutritious diet:

According to the Journal of World's Poultry Research, lean chicken is high in protein and low in fat, which increases satiety and reduces overall calorie intake.

Another journal named Nutrients suggests that moderate chicken consumption is associated with improved health outcomes compared to red meat, due to lower saturated fat and higher nutrient density.

As per the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, chicken provides essential amino acids, iron, zinc, and B-vitamins, which are difficult to obtain in adequate amounts from plant-based diets alone.

Health Benefits Of Eating Eggs

Eggs are most commonly eaten for breakfast, and they can be prepared in a number of ways that can alter their nutrient density. While there are concerns with consuming eggs daily due to some myths about them increasing cholesterol levels, the studies say this:

As per the Food Science and Nutrition journal, eggs are a source of essential amino acids that repair muscle and aid in its growth.

According to the Nutrients journal, eggs are a major source of choline, folate, vitamin D, iodine, and B vitamins, vital for brain function and overall metabolism.

And in the Food Science and Nutrition journal, it is mentioned that egg yolks contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which are antioxidants that reduce the risk of age-related muscle degeneration.

Also Read: Paneer Vs. Tofu: Which Is A Richer Source Of Protein?

Which One Is Better?

Both chicken and eggs should be consumed, provided you don't have any allergies to them. To effectively choose between them is generally a matter of what you are looking for from these animal-protein sources. If you are looking to lose weight, then consuming lean chicken can prove fruitful, but if you are looking for a richer mineral profile, then eggs need to be on your plate.

Both sources are nutrient-dense, and the final choice depends on dietary goals and your individual body's physiology.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.