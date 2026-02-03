What Is The 5 Second Leg Test To Detect Heart Failure?

Heart failure may sound dramatic and is often fatal, but it often creeps in quietly. Many people tend to ignore early signs such as ageing and prolonged tiredness, along with more critical symptoms shortness of breath and increased heart rate. In recent months, a simple screening trick known as the 5 second leg test has gained attention online for its potential to flag early heart problems. While it is not a diagnostic tool, it can act as a useful warning sign that something may not be quite right. So what exactly is this test, and how seriously should you take it in terms of detecting heart failure early?

What is heart failure?

Heart failure does not mean the heart has stopped working. As per the National Library of Medicine, it means that due to structural and functional impairments the heart is not pumping blood as efficiently as it should. When this happens, fluids can start to build up in different parts of the body, especially the legs, ankles, and feet. This fluid retention is one of the earliest and most common signs of heart failure.

Because this fluid buildup is influenced by gravity, it often becomes more noticeable when you have been sitting or standing for long periods.

What is the 5 second leg test?

The 5 second leg test is a quick self-check designed to look for signs of fluid retention in the lower limbs.

Here is how it is done:

Sit or lie down comfortably. Raise one leg so that it is elevated above heart level. Hold it there for around five seconds. Lower the leg and observe what happens.

If the swelling in your foot or ankle quickly returns after you lower your leg, it may indicate fluid retention. In people with healthy circulation, any puffiness usually settles quickly and does not rebound immediately.

Some other versions of this text suggest pressing a finger firmly into the skin over the shin or ankle for five seconds. If a visible dent remains after you lift your finger, this is known as pitting oedema and can be a sign of underlying heart or kidney problems.

Why does this test matter?

In heart failure, the heart struggles to push blood forward efficiently. As a result, blood can pool in the veins, especially in the lower body. This increased pressure forces fluid out of the blood vessels and into surrounding tissues, causing swelling. According to the NHS, one of the signs of heart failure is swelling in the ankles and legs (oedema) that occurs due to fluid build-up. It often improves in the morning but tends to worsen as the day progresses.

When you raise your leg, gravity temporarily helps move this fluid back towards the heart. When you lower it again, the fluid may quickly return if the heart is unable to cope effectively. This rapid return is what the 5 second leg test is trying to highlight.

What the test can and cannot tell you?

It is important to be clear about what this test does and does not do. The 5 second leg test cannot diagnose heart failure. Many conditions can cause leg swelling, including:

Varicose veins

Kidney disease

Liver problems

Side effects of certain medicines

Prolonged sitting or standing

However, persistent swelling that returns quickly, especially when combined with other symptoms, should not be ignored.

Symptoms that should raise concern

The leg test becomes more meaningful when looked at alongside other warning signs of heart failure, such as:

Shortness of breath, especially when lying flat

Unusual tiredness during everyday activities

Rapid weight gain from fluid retention

Swollen ankles, feet, or legs by the end of the day

A persistent cough or wheezing at night

Feeling bloated or full quickly after eating

If you notice several of these symptoms together, it is wise to seek medical advice.

Why early detection matters

Heart failure is a long-term condition, but early diagnosis can make a huge difference. Treatments today can help people live longer, feel better, and stay active. The earlier treatment begins, the better the outcomes tend to be. Simple awareness tools like the 5 second leg test can prompt people to pay attention to changes they might otherwise ignore.

When should you see a doctor?

If leg swelling is new, persistent, painful, or worsening, you should speak to a doctor. This is especially important if swelling is accompanied by breathlessness, chest discomfort, or sudden weight gain.

Doctors diagnose heart failure using a combination of medical history, physical examination, blood tests, heart scans, and sometimes chest X-rays. A home test can never replace this process.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information