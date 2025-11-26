Is Swelling In Your Legs Dangerous? Doctor Explains All Possible Causes

Swelling in any part of the body, especially in the legs, can be an alarming sign. Swelling in the legs, also known as edema, occurs when excess fluid accumulates in the tissues of the lower extremities, including the legs, ankles, and feet. This can lead to a puffy appearance and a feeling of heaviness, which may make it difficult to move around comfortably. While occasional swelling may not be serious, persistent or sudden swelling can indicate underlying health issues that require attention. Highlighting the same, Dr. Jeremy London, MD, Cardiovascular Surgery, shared an insightful video on Instagram explaining the possible causes of swelling in the legs.

"Swelling in legs, ankles or feet, what we call edema, happens when extra fluid leaks out of your blood vessels and collects in the tissues of your lower legs. It can make your legs look puffy and feel heavy and even make it harder to get around," he explained.

Causes of swelling in the legs

"There are many causes and not all are serious, but some can be," he said. The expert then mentioned the following causes:

1. Chronic venous insufficiency

"If your veins aren't working properly, blood can pool in your legs. This is called chronic venous insufficiency," he said. This happens when the veins in the legs are unable to pump blood back to the heart effectively. As a result, blood can pool in the legs, causing swelling. Age, obesity and history of varicose veins are some common risk factors.

2. Kidney, heart or liver dysfunction

"If your heart, kidneys or liver aren't functioning as they should, fluid can back up in your circulation and settle in your lower extremities," Dr. London explained. This can happen because:

If the heart isn't pumping effectively, it can lead to fluid buildup in the extremities.

Impaired kidney function may cause fluid retention as the body struggles to eliminate excess water and sodium.

Kidney-related conditions like cirrhosis can affect protein levels in the blood, leading to fluid leakage from blood vessels.

3. Certain medication

Certain medications can cause swelling as a side effect. These often include:

Diuretics : While intended to reduce fluid buildup, they can sometimes cause temporary imbalances that lead to swelling.

: While intended to reduce fluid buildup, they can sometimes cause temporary imbalances that lead to swelling. Blood pressure medications: Some antihypertensives might cause fluid retention.

Some antihypertensives might cause fluid retention. Hormonal medications: Hormonal changes, especially those related to pregnancy or contraceptive use, can lead to swelling.

4. Lymphatic obstruction

"Sometimes it's the lymphatic system, the body's drainage network that's blocked or overloaded," he added. For the unversed, the lymphatic system helps drain excess fluid from tissues. If this system is blocked (due to surgery, cancer, or infection), it can lead to a condition called lymphedema, resulting in swollen legs.

What can you do

If you experience leg swelling, there are several strategies you can employ to alleviate the condition:

Walking : "Movement is key; simple walking helps your leg muscles pump the blood back up to your heart," Dr. London advised.

: "Movement is key; simple walking helps your leg muscles pump the blood back up to your heart," Dr. London advised. Elevation : Elevating your legs above heart level can aid in reducing swelling by allowing gravity to assist in fluid drainage.

: Elevating your legs above heart level can aid in reducing swelling by allowing gravity to assist in fluid drainage. Compression stockings: "Adding compression stockings will help push fluid out of the tissues," he added.

When to see a doctor

"Be mindful that if swelling comes on suddenly, affects one leg, or is associated with pain, chest discomfort or shortness of breath. In these situations, don't wait; that could signal a blood clot and needs immediate evaluation," the expert advised.

"Most swelling isn't dangerous, but your body is telling you something. Listen early, act early and stay ahead of trouble," Dr. London concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.