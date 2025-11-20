Walking For Just 10 Minutes After Eating Can Offer These 7 Benefits, Explains Doctor

Walking after meals is a simple yet effective habit that supports digestion and can significantly enhance overall health in several ways. It improves the body's ability to utilise and process energy from food. Most people know that walking increases blood flow to the muscles, which aids digestion and helps the body absorb nutrients more effectively. Additionally, the stress-reducing effects of walking contribute to overall well-being, making it easier to maintain a healthy lifestyle. However, the benefits of walking, especially after meals, extend beyond these points.

Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the "gut doctor" and a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, recently highlighted several advantages of walking for just 10 minutes after eating.

Benefits of walking after eating

1. Lowers blood sugar

A post-meal walk can help lower blood sugar levels, making it particularly beneficial for people with insulin resistance or diabetes. "Walking after meals slows how fast glucose enters your bloodstream and your blood sugar drops up to 30%. This means fewer sugar spikes, lower insulin release, steadier energy release and less inflammation," said Dr. Sethi.

2. Reduces insulin spikes

"A short walk signals muscles to pull glucose from the blood without requiring as much insulin. This is why post-meal walks can reduce the glucose curve more effectively than many medications in studies. It helps your muscles become more metabolically active," he noted.

3. Improves digestion

Walking stimulates the digestive system, facilitating the movement of food through the stomach and intestines more efficiently. This can help reduce bloating and discomfort. "A light walk activates your GI tract and vagus nerve, preventing sluggish digestion. It promotes better stomach emptying and reduces constipation risk."

4. Eliminates bloating

Bloating is a common digestive issue. "Post-meal walking reduces gas retention and improves motility. If meals sit heavy in your gut, this is the simplest fix, especially helpful for IBS or slow transit," Dr. Sethi explained.

5. Lowers acid reflux

You are more likely to experience heartburn if you sit or lie down after eating. "A slow walk keeps food moving and reduces acid exposure. Just 10-12 minutes can noticeably reduce heartburn after dinner," the expert added.

6. Improves triglycerides

Walking after eating can help improve triglyceride levels. "Walking right after eating helps clear fat from the bloodstream faster. Regular practice can help reduce cardiometabolic risk, fatty liver markers, inflammation and waist circumference," Dr. Sethi wrote in the post.

7. Boosts sleep

Physical activity, including walking, helps promote better sleep, especially after an evening meal. "It stabilises glucose and prevents late-night reflux - two major sleep disruptors. Improved sleep stabilizes hormone secretion, enhancing appetite control, gut motility, and decision-making," he mentioned.

Walking can also serve as a mental reset. It releases endorphins, promoting a positive mood and reducing stress levels, which can be particularly helpful after meals when one might feel sluggish.

How to start

Dr. Sethi recommends a slow-to-brisk walk (not a workout) for 10-12 minutes. Consistency is key, so aim to incorporate this habit daily or several times a week for maximum benefits.

When to walk:

After lunch

After dinner

Or whenever you eat your biggest meal

"A 10-minute post-meal walk is one of the highest-reward habits for your gut and metabolic health," Dr. Sethi concluded.

Incorporating walking after meals is a simple yet powerful way to enhance health and improve digestion.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.