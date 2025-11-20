Kashmir Times Office Raided In Jammu, AK-47 Cartridges Found: Police

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu & Kashmir Police on Thursday raided the office of the Kashmir Times in Jammu for allegedly promoting activities against the country.

According to sources in the police, Ak-47 cartridges, pistol rounds and three grenade levers were recovered during the searches that began earlier in the day and are still underway.

A First Information Report (FIR) was also registered against Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin for allegedly spreading disaffection, glorifying secessionism and threatening sovereignty and territorial integrity of India and the Union Territory.

The investigation aims to examine her alleged links and activities that "threaten the sovereignty" of India, the sources said.

There was no immediate statement from the Kashmir Times at the time of filing this report.

The Kashmir Times is one of the oldest and most prominent newspapers of Jammu & Kashmir. It was founded by Ved Bhasin and produced as a weekly newspaper in 1954, before being converted into a daily in 1964.