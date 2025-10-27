"Kashmir Sings Back Voice Of Truth": NDTV Good Times Displays Valley's Spirit

NDTV Good Times Sunday concert in Kashmir, featuring Sonu Nigam and local stars, showcased the Valley's talent and spirit. While a fake narrative of people not attending the concert was circulated online, locals turned it down, saying the "boycott brigade failed" and Kashmir wrote a "new melody of peace, progress, and pride".

"Three artists. One stage. Thousands of hearts beating as one. Two of them born of the valley didn't miss the chance to make Kashmir go beyond myths and propaganda. While radicals tried to script fear, Kashmir wrote a new melody of peace, progress, and pride. The false narrative burned down in the echoes of music and happiness that filled Dal Lake," an X user said.

They mentioned that a crowd of over 5,000 Kashmiri youth "rose above intimidation".

"Their voices sang louder than threats, their spirit brighter than fear. This wasn't just a concert, it was Kashmir's declaration of change. The valley has moved on from conflict to confidence, from silence to song. Naya Kashmir has found its rhythm and the world is finally listening," the post read.

KASHMIR SINGS BACK THE VALLEY'S VOICE OF TRUTH



Three artists. One stage. Thousands of hearts beating as one. Two of them born of the valley didn't miss the chance to make Kashmir go beyond myths and propaganda.



While radicals tried to script fear, Kashmir wrote a new melody of… pic.twitter.com/HSeCAGRl2C — Kashmir Beyond Myths (@KashmirUnfolded) October 27, 2025

Another user, reacting to a video that falsely showed fewer people at the concert, said, "This is a fake narrative. There were a lot of locals from #Kashmir at the concert. It's just that they bought expensive seats, and many were on free passes. The videos circulating are from the standing zone."

He shared another video showcasing a crowd at the event. "Here's one from the lounge section. Many more will come with time," he said.

Fake narrative chala rahe hain! There were a lot of locals from #Kashmir at the concert. It's just that they bought expensive seats & many were on free passes. The videos circulating are from the standing zone.

Here's one from the lounge section. Many more will come with time. https://t.co/AGxtdu9hjN pic.twitter.com/zGul99G98s — gulvinder (@rebelliousdogra) October 26, 2025

BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya praised the NDTV Good Times musical concert, calling it a "spectacular" success that went ahead despite boycott calls and showed the spirit of a "new Kashmir."

"NDTV Good Times pulled off a spectacular musical concert in Kashmir - despite boycott calls from radical clerics. What stood out was the impressive turnout, including young women in hijab, who came to celebrate music and freedom," he wrote on X.

He also pointed to a "tragic irony", saying Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stayed away from the concert, "perhaps fearing backlash from radical elements".

NDTV Good Times pulled off a spectacular musical concert in Kashmir — despite boycott calls from radical clerics. What stood out was the impressive turnout, including young women in hijab, who came to celebrate music and freedom.



The tragic irony? Chief Minister Omar Abdullah… pic.twitter.com/FcOLgVe4QW — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 26, 2025

NDTV Good Times 'Music and Freedom' concert was held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) by the Dal Lake in Srinagar. The event was the first large-scale concert in the Valley since the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam headlined the event, performing a tribute to singer Mohammed Rafi.

During the event, Nigam paused his performance for the Azaan (call to prayer), for which he received appreciation from the crowd.

Singer Qazi Touqeer, known for winning Fame Gurukul in 2005, opened the show and, at one point, did push-ups on stage while singing. Rauhan Malik, another Kashmiri singer, also performed his original songs.

NDTV Good Times will present iconic artistes across multiple cities, curating evenings that promise to transcend performance and become true occasions of celebration. AR Rahman will create magic at the sacred ghats of the Ganges in Varanasi, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will bring their powerhouse music to audiences, while Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Kakkar will electrify with their popular energy.