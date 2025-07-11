What Is Interval Walking Training? Lifestyle Coach Shares Benefits

Walking is one of the simplest forms of exercise. It's easy to do, accessible to most people and requires no special equipment. By incorporating walking into your daily routine, you can experience a range of benefits, from improved cardiovascular health and weight management to enhanced mental well-being and increased energy levels. If you want to up your walking game, fitness coach Luke Coutinho has the perfect routine for you. In his latest Instagram post, Luke talked about Interval Walking Training (IWT). It is one of the simplest, most powerful tools for heart health, brain health, fat loss and longevity.

In the caption, he writes, "There's a reason elite athletes, centenarians, and rehab patients all use the same tool for better health: walking. Not for steps or steps alone — but for the science behind how you walk."

He adds, "You don't need to chase brutal workouts for results. The real secret? Controlled stress and recovery — in every step. That's what makes Interval Walking Training (IWT) so powerful. Not only does it activate both slow and fast-twitch muscle fibres, but it trains your nervous system and mitochondria to respond smarter over time."

What is Interval Walking Training?

Interval walking training is a fitness method that involves alternating between periods of fast-paced walking and slower-paced walking. You start by walking at your normal pace for 1-2 minutes. Then, you walk at your fastest pace for 1 minute. Repeat this cycle for 20-30 minutes.

What are the benefits of Interval Walking Training?

1. It mimics the heart rate variability benefits of HIIT, but without the high-impact risk.

2. Improves glucose metabolism, especially in people with insulin resistance

3. Increases mechanical load on bones, helping with osteoporosis prevention

4. Supports better deep sleep, thanks to the autonomic recovery it promotes post-walk

5. Enhances BDNF (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor) — vital for memory, mood, and cognition

This isn't about counting steps. It's about how intentional your steps are. You could walk a marathon and still get less benefit than someone doing 20 minutes of mindful, paced walking. Fitness doesn't always look like sweat and soreness. Sometimes, it looks like a fast-paced minute followed by a slow breath and then doing it again.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.