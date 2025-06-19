Japanese Walking Technique Is The Latest Health Trend For All The Right Reasons: 10 Notable Health Benefits

The Japanese Walking Technique, specifically referred to as Interval Walking Training (IWT), is a scientifically-backed fitness method developed by Japanese researchers to improve cardiovascular and metabolic health. It involves alternating short bursts of fast walking (at about 70–85% of your maximum effort) for around 3 minutes, followed by 3 minutes of slow, relaxed walking, repeated in cycles for about 30 minutes total. This on-off style of walking is highly effective for boosting stamina, burning calories, and improving heart and lung function. Unlike regular walking, IWT introduces intensity variation that challenges the body to adapt and recover repeatedly, making it a low-impact yet powerful workout that is particularly suitable for all age groups, including seniors. In this article, we share a list of benefits you can achieve from this walking technique.

10 Notable health benefits of the Japanese walking technique (IWT)

1. Improves cardiovascular health

IWT strengthens the heart by increasing and lowering heart rate through intervals, much like HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training). This helps lower blood pressure and improves overall heart efficiency, reducing the risk of heart disease.

2. Increases endurance and stamina

By regularly switching between fast and slow walking, IWT trains your body to recover quickly and sustain longer periods of physical activity. Over time, this boosts aerobic capacity and overall energy levels.

3. Enhances metabolic function

IWT can significantly improve insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism. It helps manage blood sugar levels effectively, making it beneficial for people with pre-diabetes or type 2 diabetes.

4. Promotes fat loss

The burst of fast-paced walking increases calorie burn, while the recovery phase keeps the metabolism elevated. Studies in Japan have shown that participants practicing IWT lost more body fat compared to those doing only moderate-paced walking.

5. Builds lower body strength

The fast walking intervals engage muscles in the legs, glutes, and hips more intensively. This repeated engagement strengthens the lower body, improves joint function, and enhances balance.

6. Supports mental well-being

The physical exertion followed by short recovery gives a sense of rhythm and achievement. This has been linked to reduced symptoms of anxiety and depression and boosts in mood and cognitive sharpness.

7. Reduces risk of age-related decline

IWT has shown to increase physical performance in older adults. It improves walking speed, reaction time, and balance, reducing the risk of falls and promoting healthy aging.

8. Lowers risk of lifestyle diseases

Japanese studies have associated IWT with lower incidence of hypertension, obesity, and high cholesterol. By improving multiple health markers, IWT acts as a preventive tool for chronic illnesses.

9. Improves lung capacity

The repeated effort required during fast intervals enhances oxygen intake and respiratory strength. This can benefit people with mild respiratory concerns and those looking to improve VO2 max (a measure of aerobic fitness).

10. Time-efficient and sustainable

Unlike intense gym workouts, IWT requires no equipment and can be done in parks or sidewalks. With just 30 minutes a day, 3–4 times a week, it delivers measurable results without being too demanding, making it highly sustainable in the long run.

It's absolutely healthy and is even used in clinical settings in Japan to treat and prevent lifestyle-related diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.