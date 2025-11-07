Walking These Many Steps Daily Can Help Delay Alzheimer's Related Memory Loss

Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative condition that affects the brain. This condition slowly damages your memory, thinking, learning and organising skills. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia. Recent data indicate that over 50 million people worldwide have dementia, with Alzheimer's disease being the leading cause. Memory loss is the key symptom of Alzheimer's disease. It usually begins with having trouble remembering recent events or conversations. Over time, memory gets worse, and other symptoms occur. As signs and symptoms get worse, a family member or friend is more likely to notice these changes. Brain changes from Alzheimer's disease lead to the symptoms associated with the condition.

Exercising regularly is one of the effective ways to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease. A recent study has revealed that older people whose brains have begun to show molecular signs of the disease, but who have yet to display any cognitive symptoms, taking as few as 3,000 to 5,000 steps per day can help significantly delay the onset of mental decline.

The study published in the journal Nature Medicine revealed that 3,000 to 5,000 steps per day can slow down cognitive decline by three years, on average. The study also mentioned that walking 5,000 to 7,500 steps per day can further slow down the decline by an average of seven years.

"The very encouraging takeaway is that even a little bit of exercise seems to help," says Wai-Ying Wendy Yau, a physician-scientist specialising in memory disorders at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, and a co-author of the study.

The research highlights that individuals need not take 10,000 steps a day, a goal that is often touted but might be hard for some older individuals to attain.

Understanding the overall benefits of walking for individuals with Alzheimer's disease

Regular walking can help improve cognition and slow down the progression of memory loss. Physical activity increases blood flow to the brain, which can promote brain health and potentially support cognitive function.

Walking releases endorphins, which can help improve mood and reduce feelings of anxiety and depression. For individuals with Alzheimer's, maintaining a positive emotional state is crucial.

Regular walking helps maintain cardiovascular health, improves balance and coordination, and can enhance overall physical stamina. This is important for individuals with Alzheimer's, as maintaining physical health supports overall quality of life.

Incorporating a daily walking routine can provide structure, which is beneficial for individuals with Alzheimer's. Routine helps create a sense of familiarity and security, reducing confusion and anxiety.

Physical activity, including walking, can promote better sleep quality. Good sleep is essential for cognitive function and overall health in individuals with Alzheimer's.

Walking is a simple yet effective activity that can support both physical and mental health in individuals with Alzheimer's. However, it is important for individuals with Alzheimer's to consult their doctor before adding walking to their daily routine.

References

Alzheimer's decline slows with just a few thousand steps a day. Nature Medicine. 2025