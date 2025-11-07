$22 Million, 26 Billionaires Couldn't Stop Zohran Mamdani's New York Mayoral Win

Democrat socialist Zohran Mamdani, who campaigned on tackling the cost of living with policies such as city-run grocery outlets, free public transport and universal childcare, has been elected New York mayor-elect.

Despite his progressive platform, Mamdani was a prime target for some of America's wealthiest individuals. According to Forbes, at least 26 billionaires and affluent families collectively spent over $22 million to support his opponents and run ads against him.

Notable contributors included Bloomberg LP co-founder Michael Bloomberg, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, Airbnb cofounder Joe Gebbia and members of the Lauder family, heirs of Estee Lauder. Each contributed at least $100,000 to independent expenditure committees and super political action committees backing Andrew Cuomo.

Michael Bloomberg alone contributed $8 million to support Cuomo in the Democratic primary, while Ackman donated $1.75 million and Lauder added $750,000.

More than half of the donations, around $13.6 million, came before Mamdani secured the Democratic nomination on June 24. Bloomberg's June contribution of $8.3 million to Fix The City, Inc. accounted for a significant portion of these pre-primary donations.

Other prominent donors included Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings and media entrepreneur Barry Diller, each giving $250,000. Conservative donors also entered the fray, such as casino magnate Steve Wynn with $500,000 in October and oil baron John Hess, who contributed $1 million over several months.

According to Forbes, addressing the opposition at a rally on October 13, Mamdani said, “Billionaires like Bill Ackman and Ronald Lauder have poured millions of dollars into this race because they say that we pose an existential threat. I am here to admit something: They are right.”

Sixteen of the 26 billionaire donors identified by Forbes are New York City residents.

Billionaires Backing Anti-Mamdani Campaign

Michael Bloomberg: $8.3 million

Joe Gebbia: $3 million

William Lauder & family: $2.6 million

Bill Ackman: $1.75 million

Jonathan Tisch & family: $1.2 million

John Hess: $1 million

Daniel Loeb: $775,000

Barry Diller: $500,000

Steve Wynn: $500,000

Marcella Guarino Hymowitz: $400,000

David Walentas: $350,000

Reed Hastings: $250,000

John Fish: $250,000

David Lichtenstein: $250,000

Alice Walton: $200,000

Deborah Simon: $200,000

Jerry Speyer: $150,000

Stephanie Coleman: $150,000

Durst family: $110,000

Fisher family: $110,000

Daniel Och: $100,000

Ken Langone: $100,000

James and Kathryn Murdoch: $100,000

Bruce and Suzie Kovner: $100,000

Richard Kurtz: $100,000

Elghanayan family: $100,000

Critics Extend Offers Of Support After Mamdani's Victory

Interestingly, some Wall Street figures, who initially opposed Mamdani, have extended offers of support following his victory, reported Fortune. Ackman congratulated Mamdani in a post on X, writing, “Now you have a big responsibility. If I can help NYC, just let me know what I can do.”

.@ZohranKMamdani, congrats on the win. Now you have a big responsibility. If I can help NYC, just let me know what I can do. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 5, 2025

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, previously told Fortune that Mamdani was “more Marxist than socialist.” Following Mamdani's victory, Dimon told CNN in an interview on November 5 that he was open to maintaining communication. “If I find it productive, I'll continue to do it,” Dimon said, adding that he is willing to assist “any mayor, any governor.”

Mamdani will take office on January 1, 2026.