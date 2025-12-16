Mira Nair Offered Son Zohran Mamdani Lead Role In <i>A Suitable Boy</i>. Why He Turned It Down

Filmmaker-producer Mira Nair recently revealed in an interview that she had offered the lead role in her web series A Suitable Boy to her son, Zohran Mamdani, who has now emerged as the first Muslim mayor of New York City.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Mira Nair said, "I literally offered him the role of the suitable boy - the main role in A Suitable Boy. And again, like with many of my things, if I need an actor to read opposite an actress or something, and if he's home, he's always been willing. But for A Suitable Boy - I really wanted him to play that role. And he didn't. He said, 'A lot of people die to be offered these things, but I don't.' He was the most reluctant actor. He never wanted it, and I had to accept that."

The filmmaker continued, "And I was also grateful, because he knew he didn't need it - that need people have to be an actor - he didn't have that. But he's got the goods. I always saw the charisma and the ability he has to actually make joy - to connect with people on a very direct and unfettered level."

She added, "I've always loved that. But I've got no chance of getting him into a movie. We threw a shirt on him for Queen of Katwe - besides the music he did - but yes, there is a shot where he plays a kid in that film, briefly. Otherwise, no. Now there's no chance. He never wanted to, but I'd love it if he did. I'd love it."

Mira Nair also spoke about how much being surrounded by art, cinema, literature, and poetry while growing up has influenced Zohran's political journey. Mira sees this as a reflection of their shared life and upbringing. What she admires most about Zohran's campaign is how naturally he embraces the many layers of identity that have always defined their family.

She said, "It's a portrait of our lives, really. What I love about Zohran's campaign is that he completely embraces the multiplicity of our lives, as we do - certainly his parents do. We live actively between three continents and cities: New York, Kampala and Delhi. At home we've always spoken Hindustani. I was raised with the poems of (Faiz Ahmad) Faiz, with ghazals - so was (husband) Mahmood (Mamdani) - and our home has always been filled with music. It's fuel for us: classical, Hindustani, African music playing all the time."

Talking about A Suitable Boy, it starred Tanya Maniktala, Ishaan Khatter, Namit Das, and Shahana Goswami in key roles.