Rishab Shetty Breaks Silence On Ranveer Singh <i>Kantara</i> Mimicry Row: "Makes Me Uncomfortable"

At the Behindwoods event in Chennai, Rishab Shetty shared his opinion regarding people imitating onscreen moments related to sacred traditions. Rishab Shetty did not directly take Ranveer Singh's name; however, his statement comes after the recent Daiva scene controversy associated with Ranveer Singh.

He said, "That makes me uncomfortable. While much of the film is cinema and performance, the Daiva element is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I request people not to perform it on stage or mock it. It is emotionally deeply connected to us."

Furthermore, Rishab Shetty also highlighted the extensive efforts that the Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 team has put in to ensure the authenticity of local practices.

He reiterated that the reason behind it is for the audience to understand how important these rituals are and the significance that they carry.

What Ranveer Did On Stage At IFFI, Goa

In the viral video, Ranveer can be heard enthusiastically recalling how he watched Kantara Chapter 1 in cinemas.

He said, "I watched Kantara in theatres, and Rishab's performance was outstanding, especially when the female ghost enters your body; that shot was so amazing."

He imitated the Daiva scene on stage at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 30.

Ranveer's over-enthusiastic "imitation" of the Daiva scene didn't sit well with the Internet. As soon as the video went viral, Ranveer Singh faced massive backlash on social media.

A user wrote, "Boycott the upcoming Ranveer Singh movie Dhurandhar. He should not make fun of the Goddess and Daivasa."

Another user wrote, "This is why everyone despises those fools who gained attention before the pandemic and still cling to their fame from Kachrawood. What a foolish person he is."

Another comment read, "We DON'T want to see Ranveer in the next Kantara movie."

Ranveer also said on stage that the audience would be keen to see him in the third instalLment of Kantara.

Ranveer Singh's Apology

Ranveer Singh issued a sincere apology on his Instagram Story.

The note read, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration."

"I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise," Ranveer wrote.

Ranveer Singh's latest release is Dhurandhar, which is having a dream run at the box office.