Ranveer Singh's Cryptic Post After <i>Dhurandhar</i> Success Is Actually A Message From Madhavan

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Dhurandhar. The spy thriller hit the screens on December 5 and has been racing at the box office ever since. The film has garnered approximately Rs 380 crore within just 10 days of its release.

Amid the soaring buzz around the film, Ranveer, who plays the lead role in Dhurandhar - recently shared a note on Instagram that read, "Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai... Lekin filhal... Nazar aur sabr." (Loose translation: "Destiny has a beautiful habit - it changes when the time is right. But for now... keep your eyes open and have patience.")





How Dhurandhar Actor Ranveer Singh's Post On ‘Nazar Aur Sabr' Connects To R Madhavan's Character In The Film

Interestingly, the actor borrowed this line directly from NSA Ajay Sanyal, the character played by R Madhavan in the film.

In Dhurandhar, R. Madhavan essays the role of NSA Ajay Sanyal. In his very first scene with Ranveer's character, Hamza, Sanyal delivers the message on "nazar aur sabr", shedding light on the importance of patience, faith and restraint.

The moment comes just before Hamza is sent on a high-risk mission to infiltrate Rehman Dakait's gang in Karachi's volatile Lyari area.

During the same conversation, Sanyal also reflects on destiny or kismat - pointing out that its most remarkable quality is its ability to change. The dialogue later emerges as a quiet emotional and philosophical anchor for Hamza's journey through the film.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi, has continued its strong box office run following a stellar opening weekend of Rs 103 crore.

The momentum carried into the weekdays, with Monday adding Rs 23.25 crore and Tuesday bringing in Rs 27 crore, taking the total past Rs 150 crore. Wednesday and Thursday contributed Rs 27 crore each, pushing the first-week collection to Rs 207.25 crore.

The second weekend witnessed an even bigger surge. On Friday, December 13, the film collected Rs 32.5 crore, followed by Rs 53 crore on Saturday and nearly Rs 58 crore on Sunday. Monday added another Rs 29 crore, taking Dhurandhar's overall earnings to Rs 379.75 crore.

The sequel to Dhurandhar is slated to release in theatres on March 19, 2026.



