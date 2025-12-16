Arjun Rampal Says His Daughters Bond Well With Fiancee Gabriella, She Says 'Never Told Them Respect Me'

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades, who recently got engaged after years of dating, welcomed two sons - Arik, born in 2019, and Ariv, born in July 2023. In a recent interview, the couple opened up about their family dynamic and co-parenting Arjun's daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, from his previous marriage.

The duo appeared on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, where Arjun spoke about how his relationship with his daughters has evolved over the years.



Arjun Rampal On Gabriella's Equation With His Daughters

He shared, "From little things that just want to be clutched onto you and are always hanging around, you become their everything. Then they get their little wings and start to fly out of your nest and experience life, friendships, traumas, all of that happens. You suddenly become more of an observer. They know you'll always have their back, but it's not easy. It's a completely different relationship. You can't say the pressure is on her or me. They are changing every day. They have conversations about boyfriends, friends, their own world, and you're not really welcomed into that world."

When he was asked about how his daughters bonded with Gabriella, Arjun added, "Mahikaa, Myra and Gabriella get along really, really well - touchwood. They can talk to her like a friend. I want to be that friend too, but I'm too old-fashioned."

Gabriella also shed light on her bond with the girls, saying, "They have been amazing through all of it. We never told them they had to respect me. They don't have to. They just need to have a relationship with me, and if they like me, that's great. There was no pressure. We let them settle into a rhythm on their own. They are fun, lovely girls, and I think I am the Gen Z."

Arjun Rampal was previously married to Mehr Jesia for 21 years before they separated in 2019. They continue to co-parent Mahikaa and Myra.



On the work front, Arjun is currently riding on the success of his latest release, Dhurandhar.



