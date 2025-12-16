When Karan Johar Joked Akshaye Khanna 'Would Turn Down An Oscar' If He Got It On A Weekend

Akshaye Khanna's understated personality has once again become a talking point, years after filmmaker Karan Johar first highlighted the actor's uniquely detached approach to fame.

As Akshaye enjoys renewed admiration for his performance in Dhurandhar, an old video featuring Karan Johar has resurfaced, leaving fans amused and intrigued in equal measure.

'He Would Not Come Back Even For An Oscar'

In the viral clip, Karan Johar narrates an anecdote that perfectly captures Akshaye Khanna's famously reclusive temperament. Speaking about the actor's priorities, Karan jokingly remarked that not even global recognition could tempt Akshaye to alter his weekend plans.

"He is in Bombay from Monday to Friday. Then he goes to Alibag. That's it. If he were winning an Academy Award on a Saturday, he wouldn't come back because he's in Alibag on weekends," Karan said.

Recalling a cast-and-crew screening incident, the filmmaker added, "We had a screening where everyone was saying he had done outstanding work. He said it was too far, and since it was 9 pm, he'd be asleep by then. No matter what time it is, he simply won't come."

Karan went on to question the actor directly about his lifestyle choices, to which Akshaye said, "Yash Raj is too far. I live at Malabar Hill. I'll watch it there."

#Srk and #KaranJohar Both asking #AkshayeKhanna —



"Why are you Like this Akshaye??" 🤯😅



If He is Winning an Academy Award on Saturday, then He is Not coming to Take that..😅…Mera Oscar...!!😂🤣#Bollywood #SonakshiSinha #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/WhgjgIcWRF — Random Cine Mood (@RandomCineMood) December 8, 2025

Childhood Memories And A 'Scarred' Karan Johar

During Koffee With Karan in 2007, the filmmaker recalled growing up in the same South Bombay neighbourhood and interacting with Akshaye long before either entered the film industry.

"There's always talk about you being temperamental. I keep reading that, but I've never faced it socially," Karan told Akshaye, before adding with a laugh, "But you were very rude to me as a child. You probably don't remember it."

Elaborating on the incident, Karan shared, "We were neighbours. We were South Bombay boys. I used to play badminton very badly, and Akshaye was an excellent player. He would come and say, 'You, you-off the court.' We were these little surviving badminton players who would just walk away, while he was this star player. We were literally thrown off the court."

While Akshaye dismissed the memory as fictional, Karan stood by his version. "I swear I'm not making this up. I remember it clearly. I was scarred," he insisted.

Today, as Akshaye Khanna earns widespread praise for his portrayal of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar alongside Ranveer Singh, these old anecdotes only reinforce what fans admire most about him.

