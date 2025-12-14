Arjun Rampal Announces Engagement To Gabriella Demetriades After Six Years Of Dating: "We Are Not Married Now, But Who Knows?"

Actor Arjun Rampal has confirmed that he is engaged to longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades.

What's Happening

The revelation came during a conversation on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, where a discussion around relationships and marriage unexpectedly led to the confirmation.

During the exchange, Gabriella spoke candidly about love and parenting, saying, "Love comes with conditions. If the person behaves in a certain way, they get my approval or love. But when you have a child, you can't do that, right?" She added, "It's not like I am going after him because he is really hot, or I hope he didn't say that about me."

Rampal responded with humour, saying, "I after her because she was hot. Then I realised there's a little more to it than just the hotness."

The engagement came to light when Gabriella remarked, "We are not married now, but who knows?" to which Rampal immediately added, "We are engaged," leaving Chakraborty visibly surprised.

The caption read, "Congratulations to the coolest couple in town @gabriellademetriades @rampal72 (sic)."

Background

Rampal and Demetriades have been together since 2018 and share two children. Their first son, Arik, was born in 2019, followed by their second son, Arav, in 2023.

Over the years, the couple have largely kept their personal life private, occasionally making public appearances together with their children.

Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model and fashion designer, has previously spoken about balancing creative work with motherhood.

Before his relationship with Demetriades, Rampal was married to former supermodel and entrepreneur Mehr Jesia.

The two married in 1998 and were regarded as a prominent couple in fashion and film circles. They share two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra.

Rampal and Jesia announced their separation in 2018, calling it a mutual decision made with respect. Their divorce was finalised in 2019, and Rampal has stated on multiple occasions that they continue to co-parent their daughters amicably.