Arjun Rampal Lauds <i>Dhurandhar</i> Co-Stars, Calls Ranveer Singh "Fearless" And Praises Akshaye Khanna For "Ruling It"

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is off to a roaring start, unleashing a storm at the box office upon its release on December 5. The ensemble cast of the film has been widely appreciated by audiences for their stellar performances. Arjun Rampal, who plays the role of Major Iqbal - someone who commands respect and instils fear in Pakistan - took to social media to express his gratitude for the massive response. He also applauded his fellow co-stars, mentioning Akshaye Khanna, who has been trending ever since, saying he "owned it," and telling Ranveer Singh, "Love you."

What's Happening

Arjun Rampal wrote a lengthy post on social media, sharing several behind-the-scenes moments with his Dhurandhar crew, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and the director himself, Aditya Dhar.

Thanking the audience for their warm acceptance of the film, Arjun wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, we were not ready for this. Thank you, thank you, thank you for this incredible love, support and acceptance you have given to #dhurandhar, which is the vision and passion of one man, my Boiya (Kashmiri for brother) @adityadharfilms. The day you narrated the film to me, I realised what an important film you wanted to make, a story unfolding in a unique narrative style. The level of research, the depth in all characters, and the creation of each character - from their look to their attitudes - was striking. You surprised us and kept on surprising. But most importantly, you soaked up all the pressure while filming and never had a bad day. Thank you, Boiya. Love you."

For his castmates, Arjun mentioned, "#Akshaykhanna, you owned it. Ruled it. Hit it out of the park. More power to you. @actormaddy, you are a pure genius. Can't wait to do scenes with you one day. @duttsanjay, you know I love you. Thank you for just being you. Big Jhappi."

Regarding Ranveer Singh, he wrote, "@Ranveersingh Hamza. Man, it was a beautiful journey to watch your focus, determination, mad methods, and your ability to stay in character. You were unabashed, fearless and endearing. Thank you for the ice baths. The last dance belongs to me. Love you."

He concluded, "Welcome to the cult."

Dhurandhar Collection So Far

Dhurandhar minted Rs 103 crore in its opening weekend.

The film opened with a stellar Rs 28 crore, defying all box office predictions.

On Saturday, the film earned Rs 32 crore, cementing its position at the box office. The numbers consolidated with a whopping Rs 43 crore on Sunday.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 23 crore on Monday, bringing the total to Rs 126 crore.

About Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh takes on four of the deadliest Pakistani terrorists in the film. Speculation over the identities of the characters had created quite the buzz on social media. Ranveer Singh's character, thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma, is a work of fiction, confirmed by the Censor Board.

Joining Ranveer in the film are Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

