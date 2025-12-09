<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Did Ranveer Singh Film Pass The Crucial Monday Test?

After a rocking weekend, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar retained its momentum on its first Monday. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 23 crore on Monday, taking the total to Rs 126 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Dhurandhar minted Rs 103 crore in its opening weekend.

The film opened with a stellar Rs 28 crore, defying all box office predictions.

On Saturday, the film minted Rs 32 crore, cementing its position at the box office. The numbers were consolidated with a whopping Rs 43 crore on Sunday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said word of mouth helped the film perform exceptionally well.

In his latest post, he wrote: "ROCKING WEEKEND - IT'S A CENTURY... #Dhurandhar delivers an excellent opening weekend, cruising past the ₹100 cr mark in just three days... The film has defied all predictions, with word of mouth catching fire as the days progressed.

"#Dhurandhar has performed exceptionally well in national multiplex chains, while the heartland — which began on a slow note on Friday — picked up strongly on Saturday and witnessed superb growth on Sunday.

"In fact, #Dhurandhar hit it out of the park on Sunday — the Day 3 business was nothing short of sensational."

About Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh takes on four deadliest Pakistani terrorists in the film. Speculation over the identities of the characters created a buzz on social media, but the makers haven't confirmed them yet. Ranveer Singh's character, thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma, is a work of fiction, confirmed by the Censor Board.

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who has scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature.