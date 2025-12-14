How Akshaye Khanna's Mother Geetanjali Taleyarkhan Held The Family Together After Vinod Khanna Joined Osho

Akshaye Khanna has returned to the spotlight with a fierce performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, proving he can carry forward the legacy of his father, Bollywood legend Vinod Khanna. Vinod, with a career spanning over four decades, impressed audiences with his charm and versatility, leaving an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema.

Born in October 1946, Vinod Khanna was from a business family which moved from Peshawar to Mumbai after the Partition. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the 1968 film Man Ka Meet. At the peak of his career, he embraced spirituality and gave up everything to follow Osho Rajneesh's teaching. Vinod left his wife and two sons behind in India and started living at Rajneesh's ashram in Oregon, United States.

A look at Vinod Khanna and Geetanjali Taleyarkhan's love story

Vinod Khanna first met Geetanjali during his college days in the late 1960s after he joined his college's theatre group. Geetanjali, a stunning model from a Parsi family of lawyers and businessmen, caught Vinod's attention with her charming personality.

As they began dating, Vinod's life took a dramatic turn. He was spotted by renowned producer Sunil Dutt, who offered him his debut film, Man Ka Meet. Vinod made his acting debut in 1968 with this film and instantly won hearts. The success of his debut led to a flurry of opportunities, with 15 more films lined up for him.

Despite the chaos of his rising career, Vinod's relationship with Geetanjali continued to blossom and the couple eventually tied the knot in 1971. They gave birth to their first son, Rahul Khanna, in 1972. The family welcomed their second son, Akshaye Khanna, in 1975.

Vinod Khanna's spiritual journey

A turning point came in Vinod Khanna's life in the early 1980s when he chose to pursue a spiritual path, which drastically altered the course of his personal life. His decision to dedicate himself to spirituality led to a period of estrangement from his family. The actor left his Mumbai home to reside at Rajneesh Osho's ashram in Oregon. His wife was left alone to care for their children and manage the household on her own.

As Vinod's absence and spiritual pursuits became more pronounced, the family faced intense scrutiny and questioning from the public and the media. Geetanjali's emotional appeals for Vinod to return to his family life were met with his resolve to continue on his spiritual journey, leaving her and their children to bear the emotional burden. The strain on their relationship eventually became insurmountable and the couple divorced in 1985.

Vinod Khanna's second marriage

After the collapse of the ashram, Vinod Khanna made a comeback to the film industry and reconnected with his sons. It was during this phase of his life, on his 43rd birthday, that he met Kavita Daftary. Vinod fell deeply in love with her and the couple got married on May 15, 1990.

They went on to have two children together, a son named Sakshi and a daughter named Shraddha. Vinod and Kavita shared a loving relationship that endured for over 27 years, until Vinod Khanna's passing in 2017. This second chapter of his life brought Vinod a sense of stability and happiness, which he cherished with his new family.



