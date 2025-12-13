When Vinod Khanna Spoke About Not Being A "Saint" When It Comes To Women: "Need Sex As Much As Anybody Else"

Ever since Akshaye Khanna went viral on social media after his brilliant performance in Dhurandhar, fans have been digging up old clips and interviews of the actor. Adding to the buzz is the track FA9LA and Akshaye's dance moves in it, which reminded fans of the legendary actor Vinod Khanna.

The clip shows former Pakistan cricket captain and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan grooving alongside Bollywood icons Rekha and Vinod Khanna. Now, another snippet has resurfaced where Vinod Khanna once spoke about being "no saint as far as women are concerned."

Vinod Khanna Reflecting On Past Relationships

In an old interview, Vinod Khanna got candid as he shared his take on being a bachelor and "being no saint".

He said: "Well, I was a bachelor, and I am no saint as far as women are concerned. I need sex as much as anybody else does. Without women, we won't be here; without sex, we won't be here. So why should anybody object to my being with women?"

About Vinod Khanna And Akshaye Khanna

While Vinod Khanna got married twice, Akshaye Khanna chose to remain unmarried, as he prefers to live a "carefree life".

Vinod Khanna first married Geetanjali Khanna in 1971, but they got divorced in 1985. This was also when Vinod Khanna took the decision to join Osho's ashram, leaving his film career behind. He then married Kavita Khanna.

In an old interview with Anuradha Prasad, Akshaye Khanna had said he didn't want to get married out of pressure.

He said, "You need to find the right girl for yourself before deciding to get married. It is wrong to marry for the sake of it, thinking that your family is putting pressure on you, and you did it. That's wrong."

He also shared: "I am hoping it will happen one day."

He added that when someone falls in love, they fall in love with the "totality" of the person, and not with a specific image.

Years later, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor declared himself not to be "marriage material."

"I don't see myself getting married. I am not marriage material. I am not cut out for that kind of life. It is a commitment, but a drastic lifestyle change," he said.

Back in 2016, in an interview with the Bombay Times, the actor had also talked about his plans to stay away from marriage.

He shared: "I'm even more commitment-phobic now. I wasn't like that in the past, but over time, I have become more wary of relationships. It has a lot to do with the fact that I enjoy being alone. I am comfortable in my skin."

Akshaye Khanna was last seen in Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. In Dhurandhar, he played Rehman Dakait, the fearsome Karachi gangster. Apart from Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan played the lead roles in the film.

