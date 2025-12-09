When Akshaye Khanna Said He's Not Marriage Material: "I Am Not Cut Out For That Kind Of Life"

Ever since Dhurandhar hit the screens, Akshaye Khanna has become the talk of the town. The actor, who loves to live life away from the limelight, once shared his ideas about love, relationships, and plans about marriage. As Akshaye Khanna has been in the limelight, his old interviews have gone viral.

Akshaye Khanna once wanted to get married. But it seems his ideas about settling down have changed over the years.

In an old interview with Anuradha Prasad, the actor said he didn't want to get married out of pressure.

"You need to find the right girl for yourself before deciding to get married. It is wrong to marry for the sake of it, thinking that your family is putting pressure on you, and you did it. That's wrong."

He also shared, "I am hoping it will happen one day."

He added that when someone falls in love, they fall in love with the "totality" of the person, and not with a specific image.

Years later, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor declared himself not to be "marriage material."

"I don't see myself getting married. I am not marriage material. I am not cut out for that kind of life. It is a commitment, but a drastic lifestyle change," he said.

Back in 2016, in an interview with the Bombay Times, the actor had also talked about his plans on staying away from marriage. He shared, “I'm even more commitment-phobic now. I wasn't like that in the past, but over time, I have become more wary of relationships. It has a lot to do with the fact that I enjoy being alone. I am comfortable in my skin.”

Akshaye Khanna was last seen in Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. In Dhurandhar, he played Rehman Dakait, the fearsome Karachi gangster. Apart from Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan played the lead roles in the film. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has opened to stellar box office numbers. In four days, the film has minted Rs 126 crore.